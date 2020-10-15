How to protect from coronavirus that spreads through air

Shiv R. Jhawar

COVID-19 is a pandemic disease that needs urgent attention. It has so far killed more than 1 million people worldwide (over 210,000 deaths in the United States

CORONAVIRUS IS IN THE AIR

Finally, on July 9, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the fact that COVID-19 can linger in the air indoors and potentially infect people. The airborne virus is transmitted over time and distance to people as they inhale aerosol particles.

Aerosols are emitted by an individual infected with coronavirus even if they show no symptoms. These aerosols spread through talking, breathing, coughing, sneezing, or even singing. They can float in the air for up to three hours in places without proper ventilation, infecting people long after the infected person has left. For example, President Trump is reported to have “caught an airborne virus.”

The question naturally arises: What is the best way to purify the air?

FIRE: WORLD’S GREATEST PURIFIER

Above all, fire is the world’s greatest purifier. Vedic fire therapy — also known as Yajna, Yagya, Havan, Homa, Agnihotra — uses fire along with the recitation of powerful Vedic mantras to purify the atmosphere. When the heat and light from the fire and the sound from the mantra are combined, they purify the atmosphere.

For centuries, yoga has known that what we see around is not simply solid matter but is actually energy. Science, however, held matter to be solid until 1905, the year Einstein discovered his famous equation, E=mc2. Still, yoga goes even deeper. It describes subtle energies that science has yet to discover. Vedic fire therapy has the power to heal not only on the surface physical level but also on subtler levels.

According to Patanjali, known as the father of yoga science, every human being has not one body but five layers of bodies — Annamaya-kosha (food sheath), Pranamaya-kosha (vital sheath), Manomaya-kosha (mental sheath), Vijnanamaya-kosha (intuitive sheath), and Anandamaya-kossa (bliss sheath).

Each body is not only sheathed within another but also subtler than the previous one. All of the bodies are interconnected. All the five bodies need to be addressed for the full healing to take place. Remember, healing takes place at the spirit level and trickles down to the physical body level, not the other way around. Modern science has not yet reached the subtler levels.

PURIFYING THROUGH FIRE THERAPY

A fire is made from medicinal woods in a fire pit called agnikunda. Special herbs are placed into the fire. The herbal medicines inhaled during this fire therapy reach the lungs, producing direct healing without any side effects. It also has a purifying effect on the atmosphere.

In fact, fire therapy and allopathic medicine do not contradict each other. They are complementary practices, working together as a cure for a disease.

Fire therapy is not superstition but a powerful yogic practice that can bring relief to numerous Covid-19 positive patients. Fire therapies are performed most effectively by experts such as Naga Sadhus, Tibetan Lamas, and Self-realized beings.

MEDICINAL HERBS USED IN FIRE THERAPY

Clarified butter (ghee) along with medicinal herbs like basil (tulsi), aeglemarmelos (bael/bilva), chebulic myrobalan (harade), musk, camphor, cardamom, turmeric, sandalwood, bay leaves, cloves, saffron, and sesame seeds are burned to create medicinal smoke. The Ganges water is sprinkled or poured in the fire.

FIRE THERAPY BACKED BY RESEARCH

There is a strong need for immune boosting approaches for preventing COVID19 infection. (Source: Singh, R. ~ 2020. Can Ancient Science And Wisdom Of Yagya Therapy ‘With Herbs Having Immune Boosting and Antiviral Properties’ Aid In The Fight Against COVID19? Dev Sanskriti Interdisciplinary International Journal, 16, 61-68)

Chemists have discovered that the water of the Ganges contains unique properties because of which it does not spoil even when stored for years. Therefore, the Ganges river water may also play a therapeutic role in the treatment of COVID-19. (Source: Possible Role for Bacteriophages in the Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Vijaya Nath Mishra).

FIRE THERAPY PURGES ATMOSPHERE OF GERMS

Fire therapy was proven as an effective antidote during the deadly toxic gas (called Methyl Isocynate) leaked from the Union Carbide (now Dow Chemicals) plant in Bhopal, India in December 1984. It was one of the world’s worst industrial accidents.

Just as an atom bomb triggers a series of fissions called a chain reaction, so also a fire therapy triggers a chain reaction. This positive chain reaction brought about by the fire therapy works wonder. Revealing the mysterious power of fire ceremony, Swami Muktananda (1908-1982), a world-renowned yogi, said, “Yajna [fire therapy] is like an atom bomb. It has the same power, but its power is not destructive. A yajna [fire therapy] is not held to destroy a country, or destroy a city, or to kill large numbers of people, or to cause devastation, or destroy crops and other things. A yajna [fire therapy] is held to destroy only impurities, to purge the atmosphere of all the impurities, of all the unhealthy germs which may be present.” (Source: Satsang with Baba Volume 2, pages 295-296).

CLEANSE THE AIR TO PROTECT YOURSELF

Since coronavirus is airborne, it makes sense to cleanse or purify the air by performing the fire therapy. The fire therapy produces “purifying” smoke that has been proven to effectively cleanse the air. Additionally, ventilation quickly disperses airborne viruses. Holy basil (tulsi) is the excellent air-purifying indoor plant.

(Disclaimer: Please note that the information provided here in neither constitutes medical advice nor does it replace the medical treatment or advice of a doctor.)

