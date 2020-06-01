How to Select a Good Online Poker Site in India

When you start looking for the best online poker sites in India, you will have several options to choose from. There are many sites and apps that are available and each is unique in its own way. You need to opt for an online establishment that will meet all his requirements.

Here is a list of things that one should look out for before selecting which is the best site for you:

Payment Deposit & Withdrawal Methods– Online poker for real cash in India is versatile and players do get a large number of options. There are two important factors that they need to consider. They are the payment methods supported by a particular online establishment. The two are:

Deposit Methods – these are mediums or payment providers that a particular online poker company supports. Players need to look out for credit and debit cards, PayTM, Mobikwik, Phonepe, Google Pay and other UPI options, as these are the most popular in India. You should be able to deposit funds to your favourite poker site using any one of these methods, just as you do for other activities like shopping, bill payments etc. You need to deposit funds in order to play online poker, so this is very important. A good site will allow all of these methods of payment. Importantly, a good site will not allow any cash handling anywhere – that could be a signal that it is a fly-by-night operator

Your focus should be to find a portal that supports the payment methods that you are already using. This way you will not have to open new accounts or request for new cards, etc. Playing at an online app/site that does not support a method you are already using is tedious and may even be impossible for some.

Bonuses– the second thing to look out for is bonuses. There are several types available and each one is different.

No Deposit Bonus – this means that you will get a specific amount of money to play as soon as you create an account and complete some basic KYC. No further actions are required. These are not very common bonuses and not all establishments offer them. Nonetheless, it is free money to start your online poker journey and very desirable by professional gamers.

this is not very common but a very desirable additional feature. An online poker portal like 9stacks.com might offer a percentage of the money you deposited each time you make a deposit. Usually, it is around 5% but could go up to 8-10% for valued customers. Loyalty Points – some sites have their own loyalty programs where players earn points as they play. For example, 9stacks.com has a program where you earn 1 stack up point for every 10 rupees that the site earns from you. These points can then be redeemed against tournament tickets or specialized poker merchandise. Some other sites also give such loyalty points, but mostly they give 1 point for every 20 rupees.

Variety of Games– look for an online poker portal that offers free-roll tournaments along with free tournaments every hour, promotional games, contests, and cash games. Your aim should be to find a site that has the maximum number of games, tournaments, and promotions available.

To conclude all you have to consider are the supported deposit and withdrawal methods, bonuses, and available games at the online poker portal. Keeping in mind all these points, according to us the best option available for players is 9stacks.com.

