How to start investing in SIP online One of the most common reasons people give for not having started to invest is not having enough money. But just think about it. How much was that last cup...

Crypto Casinos Everything you should know about it If you’re looking for a new and exciting way to gamble online, then you should definitely check out crypto casinos. These are online casinos that use cryptocurrencies as their primary...

How to get additional storage space for mobile phones in 2022? Have you ever encountered a situation where your mobile phone can not work normally due to insufficient memory? At this time, are you eager to get a lot of additional...

India bans Twitter accounts of several Pak journos, diplomatic missions ISLAMABAD: India has banned the official Twitter accounts of several Pakistani diplomatic missions, journalists and some prominent personalities under the’s Information Technology Act, 2000, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in...

PM Modi departs for UAE after attending G7 summit in Germany SCHLOSS: After attending the G7 summit held in Schloss Elmau, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “Interacted...

Here is why AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested NEW DELHI: An FIR against co-founder of AltNews Mohammed Zubair who was arrested on Monday had been registered a week ago, officials said on Tuesday. Zubair was arrested on Monday...

Indian currency rupee touches fresh low against US dollar NEW DELHI: Indian currency rupee on Tuesday hit a fresh all-time low of 78.59 per US dollar, primarily due to a sell-off in equities, rising inflationary pressures, and elevated global...

India’s first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to get Emergency Use Authorisation soon NEW DELHI: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in a meeting held on Friday recommended Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for India’s first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, sources told ANI on Tuesday. The...

PM Modi’s gifts to G7 leaders showcase Uttar Pradesh’s one district one product scheme SCHLOSS ELMAU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Germany to attend G7 Summit, presented its leaders with various gifts displaying India’s rich art and crafts, particularly,...

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday arrested Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on the charges of promoting enmity and insulting religious beliefs. Zubair was booked under sections 153A (promotion of...

7 Home Decor Trends by the Best Interior Designers in Bhubaneswar Whatâ€™s the first thing that crosses your mind when you think of comfort? For home decor enthusiasts, it would definitely be home. And why wouldnâ€™t it be? After all, home...

Indian-origin man shot dead execution-style in New York NEW YORK: An Indian-origin man was shot dead execution-style as he was sitting in a jeep near his home in New York, according to media reports. After the shooting on...

2 Sikhs sworn as ministers in Ontario TORONTO: Two Sikhs were sworn as ministers in the new 30-member Cabinet of Ontario province in Canada on Friday. Parm Gill, 48, who was Minister for Citizenship and Multiculturalism in the...

Indian Americans condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine WASHINGTON: Indian American lawmaker Raja Krishnamoorthi on Wednesday said India and the US need to come together to do more for the people of war-torn Ukraine, overcoming current “complications”, which,...

Biden appoints Indian-American scientist to cabinet NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian-American scientist, Arati Prabhakar to his cabinet as the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), according to the White...

Teesta & her NGO’s agenda was never to uplift Muslims socially or economically: Zafar Sareshwala AHMEDABAD: Businessman and former Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Zafar Sareshwala has lambasted Teesta Setalvad and her NGO, Center for Justice and Peace (CJP), for misusing the 2002...

MVA govt has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea MUMBAI: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has lost the majority in the house as 38 of the members of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have withdrawn their support thus bringing...

‘Ek Villain Returns’: First look posters out NEW DELHI: The makers of the upcoming thriller film ‘Ek Villain Returns’, on Monday, unveiled the first-look posters of John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. In the...

The complete guide to landing a banking job In 2022 NEW DELHI: The banking sector job is considered one of the most demanding jobs in India. Most young people today are interested in professions in banking and finance; the primary...