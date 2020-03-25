Something went wrong with the connection!

How to use Instagram to promote your Business

How to use Instagram to promote your Business
March 25
20:40 2020
Instagram needs no introduction as you can do wonders when it comes to promoting your business. Instagram has been growing steadily and creating influence in the social media arena. Instagram is quickly growing its user base and is responsible for more and more referral traffic. It has become a valuable tool for business owners to promote their brand and their online presence.

If you’re not already using Instagram to promote your business, you should be. Here are just a few ways you can use Instagram to promote your business. Let’s get into it!

Curate Post

Like Pinterest, Instagram allows you to either share posts that other users have posted or to create your own post. Rather than stumbling pages that others have posted (similar to re-pinning on Pinterest), take the time to curate your own pages. Not only will you be offering valuable new posts for readers, but you’ll also give yourself the opportunity to introduce your own post to Instagram.

Curating your own post also gives you control over how your post is tagged and categorized, which can help you leverage SEO for your Instagram.

Grow Followers

The more followers you have on Instagram, the more exposure you are creating for your brand and the more influence you are gaining on Instagram. Instagram ranks users based on their number of followers and how useful their post has been rated by others. The higher you are ranked on this Instagram, the more prominence your shared post will be given. That’s why most of the influencers, bloggers and regular Instagram users prefer to buy Instagram followers and we highly recommend getting it from any IG tool.

Start by following others in your niche, and promote your presence on Instagram through your blog, your other social networks, and your e-mail list. Host contests and giveaways and ask users to follow you on Instagram to gain entry. Get creative with your strategy, and you are sure to see your followers grow quickly!

Add Sharing Buttons

Make it easy for users to share your Instagram post by adding sharing buttons to your Instagram. Similar to the ‘like’, ‘tweet’ or ‘pin’ buttons you can add to each page or post, you can also add ‘call’ buttons. Be sure these buttons are prominently placed by all your posts and that you include a call to action in your posts asking your readers to Stumble your pages.

The more followers you get, the more referral traffic you will get and the more exposure you will create for your brand. Using Instagram to promote your business is an easy way to drive traffic and build brand recognition. Similar to other social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, etc., the key is to grow followers in your niche, to offer value for your followers by creating an interesting post, and to make sharing and following easy for your readers.

Are you already using Instagram to promote your business and get success? Share your tips for success in the comment box!

Related Articles

