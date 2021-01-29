India Post News Paper

How villagers, farmers came to blows at Singhu?

January 29
17:06 2021
NEW DELHI: The situation at Delhi’s Haryana border at Singhu quickly deteriorated on Friday afternoon as villagers clashed with protesting farmers after one thing led to another and the mob was seen armed with stones, lathis, swords. A police officer among others was injured.

The situation remained grim and tense at Singhu border even as a Mahapanchayat of farmers was still underway in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. Group of men, who claimed to be from nearby villages and wanted to get the over two-month old road blockage cleared came to blows with the farmers after heated arguments and then locals damaged tents, leading to stone pelting from both sides.

Soon some people were also seen armed with swords and lathis, and as police came to the rescue, several were injured. As police resorted to mild lathi-charge to bring the situation under control, Alipur Police station SHO Pradeep Kumar was injured in the violence allegedly with a sharp-edged object.

The situation came under control at around 2.30 p.m. as several people were detained.

Questions are being raised as to how despite heavy police and paramilitary presence a handful of men came near the protest site after which situation became volatile. This happens even as security was raised at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders three days after violent clashes during Kisan Gantantra parade on January 26 in Delhi.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana have been protesting at the Singhu border since November 26 last year demanding the repealing of three farm laws. Things came to an anti-climax for the farmers after their Republic Day vandalism during tractor rally.

