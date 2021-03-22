How will Covid vaccines affect travel, workplace

SAN FRANSISCO: As several countries around the world mull over the possibility of introducing Covid-19 vaccine passports to start international travel, a new report has warned that a lack of travel eligibility would leave millions of not-at-risk travellers behind.

Conducting identity checks to verify “immune” people may lead to all sorts of discrimination, fraud, ethical, and privacy threats as well as a bad travel experience, Tom Mouhsian, Principal Analyst at Forrester, wrote in a blog post last week.

So even with vaccine there could be no going back to normal anytime soon in the absence of order supported by global standards, clear guidelines, and communication, Mouhsian said.

According to the future-of-travel report from Forrester, travel organisations need to focus on helping customers obtain pre-travel test results in the near term and offer clear communications with actionable assistance at every part of the travel journey.

They also need to mind customers’ privacy concerns related to immunization and vaccine certificates and always be ready for new rules and mandates that may take force.

Another report that focuses on impact of vaccines on workplace says that despite the high expectations that vaccines and vaccine passports bring, employers must be cautious as they plan and execute their pandemic management plans.

“We advise them to make moderate — not radical — changes to their pandemic protocols at this time,” Mouhsian said.

