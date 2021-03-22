India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

How will Covid vaccines affect travel, workplace

How will Covid vaccines affect travel, workplace
March 22
14:33 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANSISCO: As several countries around the world mull over the possibility of introducing Covid-19 vaccine passports to start international travel, a new report has warned that a lack of travel eligibility would leave millions of not-at-risk travellers behind.

Conducting identity checks to verify “immune” people may lead to all sorts of discrimination, fraud, ethical, and privacy threats as well as a bad travel experience, Tom Mouhsian, Principal Analyst at Forrester, wrote in a blog post last week.

So even with vaccine there could be no going back to normal anytime soon in the absence of order supported by global standards, clear guidelines, and communication, Mouhsian said.

According to the future-of-travel report from Forrester, travel organisations need to focus on helping customers obtain pre-travel test results in the near term and offer clear communications with actionable assistance at every part of the travel journey.

They also need to mind customers’ privacy concerns related to immunization and vaccine certificates and always be ready for new rules and mandates that may take force.

Another report that focuses on impact of vaccines on workplace says that despite the high expectations that vaccines and vaccine passports bring, employers must be cautious as they plan and execute their pandemic management plans.

“We advise them to make moderate — not radical — changes to their pandemic protocols at this time,” Mouhsian said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think UN should intervene in Myanmar?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – MYBETTING.IN

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

'Vande Bharat' mission brings back ... - https://t.co/5hgB3rN915 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CanadianFlightsCorona #CandaTravel #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #Flights #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:16 am

'Trump could be culpable for role in ... - https://t.co/JGovdy9f4w Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CapitolRiots #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:14 am

Kejriwal sets stage for Punjab ... - https://t.co/koYxF0yNCH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmrinderSIngh #BikramSinghMajithia #DelhiSikhGurdwaraManagementCommitte #FarmBills #IndiapostNewsPaprPunjab #KanganaRanaut #KisanRally #LPU #PawanTinu #PunabNewsIndiapost
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:09 am

How will Covid vaccines affect ... - https://t.co/9NifSmeq4R Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CandaTravel #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #Flights #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #TravelBlogging #TravelDiaries
h J R

- March 22, 2021, 9:03 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.