How Will Sports Betting Look in the Future?

Millions of people around the world participate in sports betting on a regular basis. The industry is huge, with each individual country having its own selection of bookmakers to use. The latest big country to legalise sports betting is the USA. They are currently allowing states to legalise betting if they wish to, and many have either already taken advantage of that or are going to do so in the coming year or two.

This adds millions of potential betting customers, and the industry is set to receive a huge boost because of what is happening in the USA. But what does the future hold? What are we likely to see arrive in the sports betting world over the next decade to either enhance the service on offer for customers or make it easier to bet?

Huge Competition Between Bookmakers

There are more potential customers out there for bookmakers than we have ever seen before. The world of betting is improving. With that in mind, we can expect to see competition between the bookmakers heat up over the coming years. Expect more of them to go out and provide offers and other reasons for players to sign up with them.

Offers such as no deposit free bets are likely to be popular in the future. These give players the chance to sign up and get a free bet without making a deposit.

This allows them to get a feel for the site and work out whether it is one they want to play inside. If it is, that player can deposit and use their own funds to bet, if not the player can leave and move elsewhere after using the free bet they have received.

Could We See Voice Activated Betting Apps?

One of the most popular technological advancements in recent years has been voice activated gadgets. From turning on the lights for you to playing your favourite songs, many people are beginning to use voice activated pieces of kit.

Could we see this type of technology used on sports betting apps in the future? This would allow you to log in and then speak your bet to the app, with the software recognising what you say and then placing the appropriate bet for you.

Many industries will be looking at voice activation, seeing how popular it is and then working out how they can implement it to make their industry run better or more efficiently. The betting industry will be one of those looking at this, and don’t be surprised to see them try and implement it in the future to help players who want to use their voice to place bets.

Live Streaming and Live Betting Set to Increase

Over the past few years, we have seen live betting grow and live streaming introduced on a bigger scale. Both of these have been a huge hit with punters across the globe, and it would be no surprise to see the bookmakers add further to both parts of their service. They come hand in hand, if a game is being streamed live, there will be live betting available for you to use if you want to place a wager.

After testing this out with big events such as World Cups in different sports, and streaming a variety of different sports to their customers, bookmakers have the knowledge of what works. If you are a fan of live streaming and live betting, get set to see these services improved in the coming years with even more games, leagues and competitions covered.

Comments

comments