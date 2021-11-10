How You Can Earn Free USDC Interest

Cryptocurrencies have opened new avenues of investment for many people. These days, most crypto investors are earning plenty of passive income from their crypto assets. All you need to do is put your usdc savings in a high-yield account and start earning free interest.

There are plenty of coins in the crypto market. However, to get the best returns, it is always best to go for coins with high liquidity. Crypto coins such as Bitcoin and Ethereum can earn you higher interest rates than other coins. In this guide, we will share a few tips to consider when buying crypto coins. The article will also highlight how you can earn free interest from your crypto investment.

Buying Crypto Coins

Nowadays, buying crypto coins is very easy. There are plenty of crypto exchange platforms where users can buy crypto coins with just a tap of a button. To use a crypto exchange service platform, you will need to sign up for an account. The sign-up process is quite simple. All you need is an email address and you’re all set.

After signing up for an account, you might be asked to verify your identity by uploading a copy of your driverâ€™s license or government-issued ID card. Once your account is all set, you will need to add your preferred mode of payment. Most exchange accounts allow users to buy crypto directly from their bank accounts via a credit or debit card.

Most crypto exchange platforms offer free wallet services for their users. However, it isnâ€™t always good to save your crypto coins in such wallets. The main reason why is because you donâ€™t have complete control of your coins. Those wallets do not offer usdc stable coin interest.

YouHodler Platform

YouHodler is a crypto exchange platform that offers pro-savings services to its clients. The idea behind YouHodler is to offer crypto investors a platform where they can leverage their crypto savings without having to sell their coins.

YouHodler offers a pro-savings platform where you can earn usdc interest at a 12.3% APR. The earned interest is then deposited into your account at the end of every week. One good thing is that the interest rates are compounded.

Another service offered by YouHodler are the crypto-backed loans. Most crypto investors opt to sell their assets or coins whenever they need some quick fiat currency. In some cases, they sell their coins to invest in another crypto coin. However, with YouHodler, you can apply and get a crypto or fiat loan. The loans are secured using your savings, and as such, more savings will give you a better chance of applying for bigger loans.

Whenever you’re looking for a crypto pro-savings account service, there are a couple of factors you should consider. You need to check the amount of interest on offer. In addition, check if they offer other services such as crypto-backed loans.

Premium Crypto Wallet Services

At the start of this article, we mentioned that it isnâ€™t great to save your crypto in the wallets provided by exchange platforms. Crypto exchange platforms donâ€™t give users the private keys to their wallets. In addition, should the platform get hacked or go under, you may lose all of your savings.

You can always invest in a premium hot wallet service. Ideally, premium hot wallets offer more security while ensuring that you have full control over your crypto savings. You get to keep the private key to your wallet. This will ensure that you get more protection from hackers. Also, your savings will always be secure even if the crypto exchange platform goes under.

Bottom Line

Crypto technology has opened up new avenues for people to invest and earn passive income from their crypto assets. There are plenty of resources online where you can find the info such as usd coin apr and crypto-backed loans.

Make sure you do your research before investing in any coin. Always look out for coins that have high liquidity. However, you need to remember that crypto prices are very volatile, especially for coins with high liquidity. Besides that, always avoid investing in hype coins or meme coins since most of them do not last long.

