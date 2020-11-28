India Post News Paper

How you can stay safe during Black Friday sale amid pandemic

November 28
11:19 2020
WASHINGTON: The year 2020 has brought in numerous changes to the way in which people celebrate several festivals in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the coronavirus infections soaring every day in India, America, and several other parts of the world, many will have to reconsider the way in which they participate in Black Friday shopping.
While crowds thronging a marketplace used to be a common sight on every Black Friday, shopping in crowded stores is a high-risk activity according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines quoted by People magazine.

Like most other occasions, it is recommended that both Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales take place in small gatherings. According to People magazine, the CDC suggested that the buyers consider going for curbside pickup and contactless services or shop from open-air markets, maintaining at least six-feet of distance.

While it is also recommended that people take advantage of the Black Friday sale online, those who opt to shop in-store, the CDC recommends them to cover their mouth and nose with face masks and wash their hands at regular intervals.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 27 November 2020, there have been 60,264,241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally, including 1,420,306 deaths. (ANI) 

