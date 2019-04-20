Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derails near Kanpur

April 20
11:18 2019
KANPUR (UP): Twelve coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, injuring at least 14 people, railway officials said.

The train was going to New Delhi when the incident occurred near Rooma railway station — about 20 km from here — in Kanpur Nagar district around 12.50 am. Four out of the 12 derailed Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches have overturned, North Central Railway public relations officer Amit Malviya said.

Fourteen people were injured and three of them were admitted to a hospital. The coaches that derailed are: S8, S9, B1-B5, A1, A2, HA1, pantry car and an SLR (seating cum luggage rake), according to a railway statement.

The district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and other senior officials reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation, the officials said.

The railways have issued helpline numbers: 1072, 9454403738, 9454401463, 9454401075, 9454400384 and 0512-23333111/112/113.

It has diverted and cancelled a number of trains. Efforts are on to resume the operations in the line, the statement said.

The passengers were brought to the Kanpur Central railway station, from where they left for New Delhi in a special train at 5.45 am, it added. PTI

