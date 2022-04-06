India Post News Paper

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad partied with Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni under one roof in Goa

April 06
10:42 2022
PANAJI: Rumoured couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni have partied together in Goa a few days ago.

Several pictures have been doing the rounds on social media in which Hrithik and Sussanne can be seen having a gala time with their new partners Saba and Arslan respectively.

Actor Pooja Bedi shared pictures from the get-together, which also saw Sussanne’s siblings Farah Khan Ali and Zayed Khan in attendance, along with director Abhishek Kapoor. Hrithik was seen dressed in a black T-shirt while Saba looked radiant in a beautiful pink outfit. Sussanne donned a black dress and Arslan opted for a beachy shirt.

However, there weren’t any pictures of Hrithik and Sussanne together.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rumours of Hrithik dating actor and singer Saba sparked a few months ago when they were spotted at a Mumbai restaurant, hand-in-hand. On the other hand, Sussanne’s rumoured relationship with Arslan has been speculated for a little while longer. Arslan, also an actor, is Aly Goni’s cousin. (ANI) 

