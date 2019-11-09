Hry Dy CM Dushyant Chautala writes to Modi, suggests cloud seeding to combat air pollution

CHANDIGARH: Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting the cloud seeding plan to combat the air pollution in Delhi-NCR. He said Delhi-NCR has been under the clutches of intensive pollution throwing the region to be quite unfit for living.

“It is a matter of concern that such situation is prevailing for more than a fortnight. Unless wartime action is taken at this moment, the situation will go worse in the coming days,” wrote Dushyant, the leader of the Jannayak Janta Party which is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, in the letter dated November 6.

“In this regard, I would like to bring to your kind attention about the cloud seeding plan conceptualised by the IIT Kanpur with the aim of creating artificial rains in the NCR and to bring down the severity of the air pollution,” he said.

Chautala suggested that cloud seeding method can be used to manage the present pollution level. “However, the plan of IIT Kanpur is at standstill due to the non-availability of technical support and aircraft from the Central government. Therefore, I request your kind personal attention to take necessary action for undertaking cloud seeding in the NCR with required technical assistance immediately,” he wrote.

Stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana is said to be one of the major reasons behind severe pollution levels in Delhi and its adjoining areas. In the letter to Modi, Dushyant said he wanted to take the opportunity to express gratitude “towards the work and commitment with which you have been leading our country on the path of progress and prosperity”. PTI

