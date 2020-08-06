India Post News Paper

HSS helps needy in the community beset with corona virus

HSS helps needy in the community beset with corona virus
August 06
16:50 2020
CHICAGO:  Since the middle of March, the entire world, including the United States, has faced the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19. With locally declared emergencies, all businesses and activities were grounded. Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA  (HSS) considered this a challenge anddecided to offer services and help the community as the first responders and healthcare professionals. 

As HSS trains its volunteers for any eventuality, this time all volunteers planned activities that could be carried out while observing the new norms of social distancing and other CDC-suggested practices.

HAF volunteers in various communities worked in groups to feed needy and homeless people, support senior citizens, supply groceries to the needy, make PPEs, provide meals and PPE to first responders, and did fundraising for food pantries and local relief organizations. They also collaborated with and brought together several other organizations to multiply these efforts and help.  

They felt humbled and grateful that they could help needy people in the community.

