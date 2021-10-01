Huge global appreciation at the AAEIO Inaugural Gala

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: American Association of Engineers of Indian Origin (AAEIO) organized its inaugural gala to celebrate its official launch on September 26, 2021 at Marriott, Oak-brook a Chicago suburb. The gala featured the introduction of the newly elected board of directors and the address by the distinguished guests.

The event started with national Anthems and lamp lighting followed by the inaugural dance performance by the students of SR Dance Academy. The master of ceremony Madhura Sane kick-started the event by welcoming all the board of directors and the distinguished guest on to the stage.

The President Gladson Varghese delivered his speech to elaborate on the vision behind the initiative of launching AAEIO. He talked about how the organization aims at supporting engineers across the globe by providing them a voice and guidance by the experienced leadership of the organization. Vice President Nitin Maheshweri presented the Vision and 4 pillars of the organization.

The Chief Guest, the Consul General of India Amit Kumar along with Congressman Sean Casten officially inaugurated the AAEIO by lighting the Lamp. AAEIO also presented the awards to Dr. Deepak Kant Vyas, Gulzar Singh and Brij Sharma for their contributions to the community and becoming successful Engineering Entrepreneurs.

Redberry CEO Dr. Deepak Kant Vyas Talked about the Business Incubator project AAEIO Launching along with T-Hub and the role of AAEIO in acting as incubator for the start-up companies to provide them the support that they need.Â Â Â Â Amit Kumar. Founding President Gladson Varghese, Associate dean of Kellogg Mohanbir Sawhney, Vice President Nitin Maheshweri cut the ribbon and officially Inaugurated Business Incubator program of AAEIO.Â AAEIO will also be planning to organize a summit for all the start up companies in the near future.

Board of Director, Sanjjeev Singh presented a vote of thanks to all the sponsors, supporters and the distinguished guests who attended the event. The elected officials and other special guests and directors included Congressman Sean Casten, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, State Senator Laura Murphy, Consul General, India, Chicago Amit Kumar, CEO Redberri Corporation Deepak Kant Vyas, CEO Powervolt Brij Sharma, Kellog school of Management Associate dean Dr. Mohanbir Sawhney,Trustee Village of Oakbrook Dr. Suresh Reddy, Alderwoman, City of Aurora Shweta Baid. Members of other community organizations also attended the event to extend their support to AAEIO.

Dr. Mohanbir Sawhney, Associate Dean, (Northwestern University, Kellogg) delivered an inspirational and informative keynote speech elaborating on his experience and the roles and future of organizations like AAEIO.

The speech by the Vice President 2021 Nitin Maheshwari included the plans for the upcoming initiatives taken by AAEIO and how the organization aims at supporting small businesses, fresh graduates as well as the fellow engineers from all across the globe. The president elect 2021 Ajit Pant talked about how AAEIO will act as an umbrella organization for the engineers from all streams of engineering like civil, mechanical, IT, electronics, Electrical and so on.

Nag Jaiswal did the Vote of Thanks and he thanked all the sponsors, Dignitaries, AAEO Board and all the Guests for their help and support.

In his remarks, CG welcomed the formation of AAEIO noting that the organization would provide a valuable platform for professional networking among engineers and noted the ambitious objectives that the organization has set for mentoring, education and entrepreneurship support including in India.

CG Kumar also briefed the participants on the successful visit of PM Narendra Modi to the US.Â He referred to the synergies in some of the priorities set by two governments and the focus areas identified by AAEIO.Â He said that the Consulate would look forward to possible joint activities with them in the future.

Other board of directors present at the gala to were Abhishek Jain (Treasurer), Murugesh Kasilingam, Vinoz Chanamolu, Rajinder Bir Singh Mago, Nag Jaiswal, Vijay Kaul, Gordhan Patel, Anaya Vardya, Sanjjeev Singh, N Khot, Madhura Sane.

