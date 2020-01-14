Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China

Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China
January 14
10:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving 10 more missing, state media said Tuesday. Footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing road, as the bus — jutting into the air — sank halfway into the ground.

Several people disappeared into the sinkhole as it spread, including what appeared to be a child. The incident, outside a hospital, also triggered an explosion inside the hole, video showed. Search and rescue work was underway and the cause of the accident was under investigation, the state-run CCTV broadcaster said.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 pm (0930 GMT) on Monday in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province, CCTV said, adding 16 people had been taken to hospital. Sinkholes are not unknown in China, where they are often blamed on construction works and the country’s rapid pace of development.

In 2016, at least three people fell into a huge sinkhole in central Henan province, which swallowed a section of road and passersby. An initial investigation showed the collapse might have been caused by water pipes buried under the road breaking up due to the rain.

In 2013, five people died when a 10-metre (33-foot) wide sinkhole opened up at the gates of an industrial estate in Shenzhen. AFP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will USA-Iran face-off lead to war?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

#BJP says author has withdrawn book that compared Modi with #Shivaji - https://t.co/aOzblxvAM5 Get your news featu… https://t.co/acdqXUafAl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 14, 2020, 5:15 am

Bushfire smoke delays 1st day of Australian Open qualifiers - https://t.co/hOovNaLugA Get your news featured use… https://t.co/XKzZh53Epn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 14, 2020, 5:13 am

CCI to investigate Flipkart, #Amazon deep discounting on mobile phones - https://t.co/TrYwu69AC3 Get your news fea… https://t.co/flxY61skA1
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 14, 2020, 5:10 am

#Chinook, #Apache to take part in R-Day flypast for first time; IAF tableau to showcase Rafale, #Tejas -… https://t.co/YLe9WLi9l2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 14, 2020, 5:09 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.