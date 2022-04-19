Bangladesh PM lauds Modi’s dynamic leadership in controlling COVID-19 pandemic JAMNAGAR: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday underscored the need to combine the knowledge base of traditional medicine with modern science and technology and lauded the efforts of the...

Huma Qureshi to play famous chef Tarla Dalal in new film MUMBAI: Huma Qureshi has bagged a new project titled ‘Tarla’. In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of India’s famous chef Tarla Dalal. Excited about bringing the...

Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Manchester United’s clash against Liverpool following death of his newborn son MANCHESTER: Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the Premier League clash against Liverpool on Tuesday following the death of his newborn son. The Portuguese star on Monday evening also...

Insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting Covid extended for 180 days NEW DELHI: The Central government has extended the duration of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), an insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting Covid-19, for a further period of 180...

Fuel prices rise to record high in Sri Lanka COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has increased fuel prices to a record high. With the latest price hike on Monday, the price of Octane 92 petrol rose...

UAE announces new visa and residence scheme to attract global talent DUBAI: The UAE had adopted a new liberalised Entry and Residence Scheme, including new categories and expanding the scope of beneficiaries. The initiative is aimed at supporting the country’s competitiveness...

IMF lauds India’s structural reforms, resilient economy WASHINGTON: Even while the world faces economic challenges in the face of various waves of COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised India’s resilient economy while underlining the...

China forced to admit economy hit by COVID lockdowns BEIJING: Dazed by its Zero-COVID policy, the Chinese leadership has set aside its usual secrecy and is issuing warnings about the lockdowns negatively affecting production and spending. The warning comes...

West’s ‘economic blitzkrieg’ against Russia fails: Putin MOSCOW: Western countries’ “economic blitzkrieg” strategy against Russia has failed, President Vladimir Putin has said at a government meeting on economic issues. The main negative factor for the Russian economy...

New opportunities for normalising India-Pak relations NEW DELHI: The change in government in Islamabad can become a harbinger for not just restoring civility in relations between India and Pakistan but also give a push for normalisation...

Trail-blazing Indian American woman Navy veteran appointed Harris’s defence advisor NEW YORK: Shanti Sethi, a trail-blazing woman Navy veteran has been appointed defence advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Politico. Politico said on Monday that Harris’s Senior Advisor Herbie...

Kiara Advani seeks blessings at Amritsar’s Golden TempleÂ NEW DELHI: Actor Kiara Advani, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘RC 15’ in Amritsar, recently shared pictures of herself from her visit to the city’s famous Sri...

IPL 2022: RR’s Chahal celebrated his hattrick against KKR in quirky manner MUMBAI:: Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who got a hattrick against Kolkata Knight Riders, caught all the attention of the audience for his quirky celebration. The spinner celebrated his milestone...

IPL 2022: Pushpa fever grips RR’s Obed McCoy, enacts Allu Arjun’s ‘jhukega nahi’ after his maiden wicket MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals pacer Obed McCoy on Monday came into the limelight after he did the signature step of Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s movie, Pushpa, to celebrate with maiden Indian...

PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first Semicon Conference on April 29 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Semicon India 2022 Conference in Bengaluru on April 29, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced...

Biden has ‘no plans’ to visit Ukraine: White House WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has no plans to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday (local time). “There are...

Biggest risk of cryptocurrency could be money laundering, its use for financing terror: Sitharaman WASHINGTON: Amidst the pioneering fintech revolution, the biggest risk of cryptocurrency could be money laundering and its use for financing terror, said Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday...

Child Insurance: Need of the hour Wishing that your child reaches the boundaries that cannot be defined by success? Are you those parents, who want to simplify the requirements of your children and give them a...

Hindu Sena moves Delhi HC seeking NIA probe in Jahangirpuri violence NEW DELHI: The Hindu Sena, a right-wing organisation, on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the communal clashes in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Talking...