India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Hundreds march in Vancouver to protest against China over atrocities against Uyghurs

Hundreds march in Vancouver to protest against China over atrocities against Uyghurs
October 19
11:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

VANCOUVER: Hundreds of people here participated in a protest organised on Sunday against China’s brutal repression of Uyghur Muslims and the detention of two Canadian by Chinese authorities.

The protestors marched from Vancouver Art Gallery to the Chinese consulate office in Vancouver. Demonstrators rallied outside the Chinese consulate in Vancouver to take a stand against the Chinese government crackdown against Uyghur Muslim community and other ethnic groups.

Slogans against China were raised during the protests. More than 500 people participated in the protest. People were wearing masks and social distancing was maintained during the protests.

The protest was organised by Friends of Canada-India along with seven other organizations. The protesters, who were in large numbers, were opposing Communist Party of China (CCP)’s enforcement of the “Hong Kong National Security Law” and persecution of the Chinese people.

Maninder Gill of Friends of Canada-India said that the Chinese law threatens freedom of the press, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. Gill strongly condemned China for his irresponsible actions and dictatorship approach.

A series of protests have taken place since late June in Canada when the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress staged a protest near the Chinese Consulate in Toronto in solidarity with India against China’s actions in Ladakh. Since then, protests have occurred in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Your weekly Future: 16th to 23rd ... - https://t.co/S79cbCw5su Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Astrology #AstroVaani #ClickAstro #FreeAstrology #FuturePredictions #FutureUpdates #Horoscope #HoroscopeIndiapost #HoroscopeUpdateIndiapost #IndiapostHoroscopeUpdate
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 11:35 am

    US envoy warns new violence threatens Afghan peace processÂ  - https://t.co/UiSEMVVy6X Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfghanPeaceProcess #Afghanistan #AfghanistanGovt #AfghanistanPeaceTalks #AsrafGhani #PeaceTalksAfghan #USA #World
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 8:07 am

    #Japan, #Vietnam agree to boost defence ties, ... - https://t.co/QSKrmflWkG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DonaldTrump #Hanoi #JapanEmperor #JapanVietnamTies #JapaneseCurrency #JapanesePMVisitsVietnam #JapnesePeople #PrimeMinisterYoshihideSuga #UnitedStates #USA
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 8:05 am

    @rkjapra: Vote for my dear friend Ritesh Tandon for Congress in CA17 Tandon will make sure we and our generations will continue realizing American Dream, we remain safe and secure with Law and Order & our children continue getting access to best Education by defeating Proposition 16 https://t.co/6vOTswdd19
    h J R

    - October 19, 2020, 6:46 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.