Hyderabad Police chief makes baby’s birthday special

April 28
20:23 2020
HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar made the first birthday of a baby an occasion to remember by personally wishing her on the request of her parents from the United States.

The top cop met Baby Myra at her house in Barkatpura, here on Tuesday, and greeted her on her first birthday. He presented her toys as the birthday gift in the presence of her grandparents.

Myra was to join her parents in Boston but was stuck in Hyderabad due to lockdown. Her parents Sandeep and Harini had requested the Police Commissioner to visit their house in Barkatpura and greet their daughter.

Accompanied by Joint Commissioners of Police P. Vishwa Prasad and M. Ramesh and other officials, the Police Commissioner visited the house. It’s the second such gesture by the Hyderabad Police in recent days. Last week, an inspector of Rachakonda police had given pleasant surprise to a woman by singing a song in front of her house to greet her on 60th birthday.

On a request by her son, who could not visit her on the birthday due to lockdown, the official visited the woman and sang a song to give her a surprise.

