Subscribe To RSS Feed
Hyderabad police serve notices to Raja Singh in 2 old cases

August 25
15:39 2022
HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police on Thursday issued notices to suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh in two old cases against him even as protests continued for his re-arrest for allegedly making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad.

Police officers from Shaninayathgunj and Mangalhat police station issued the notices under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mangalhat police issued the notice with regard to a complaint booked in February for threatening voters of Uttar Pradesh through a video which had gone viral during Assembly elections in that state.

A case was registered against him on the direction of the Election Commission of India. Shahinayathgunj police issued notice with regard to a case of making provocative speeches at Begum Bazar in April. The development came amid the continuing protests against the MLA and a tense situation in parts of Hyderabad.

The serving of notices is being seen as a fresh attempt by the police to prepare the ground for Raja Singh’s re-arrest.

Following massive protests over his offensive remarks, the police had arrested Raja Singh on Tuesday. However, he was granted bail by a city court the same day.

The 14th Additional Metropolitan Court in Nampally, rejected the remand report of the police on the ground that they did not issue notices to the MLA under 141A of CrPC.

Cases against the MLA were booked at various police stations in different parts of Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana for promoting enmity between sections of people on the grounds of religion.

He was arrested in connection with the cases booked at two police stations.

However, during arguments on his bail petition, his counsel had brought to the notice of the court that the police did not follow the Supreme Court guidelines with regard to the cases under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections which provide for maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment. 

Tags
Asaduddin OwaisiBJPBJP Raja SinghCongressHate SpeechHYDERABAD PoliceIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipoliticalPriyanka GandhiProphet IndiaProphet MuhammadRahul GandhiRaja SinghSonia GandhiTelangana
EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 26th, 2022

