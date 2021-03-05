India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Hygiene-related lapses found at 5-star hotel in Mumbai, kitchen store sealed

Hygiene-related lapses found at 5-star hotel in Mumbai, kitchen store sealed
March 05
11:02 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has found hygiene-related lapses in a five-star hotel in Bandra and sealed the store of its kitchen.

The action was taken following a routine inspection at the hotel under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms on Thursday night.
The FDA has sealed the store and the hotel has stopped its kitchen activities for the time being.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Advantages Of Online #Betting - https://t.co/bcSbcikpsP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2021Gambling #AdvantagesOfOnlineBetting #BettingIndia #BettingOnilneIndia #BettingReviews #CasinoBillions #CasinoIndia #Gambling #Lifestyle #OnlineBetting
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 2:52 pm

Indian-Americans are taking ... - https://t.co/HKOh7soCIC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #MarsMission
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 10:36 am

Indian-American named 1st VP, COO of NY Fed - https://t.co/ujSG3Dd635 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AdvayMisra #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 10:33 am

Neera Tanden accepts ... - https://t.co/R0FrrTkhvG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NeeraTanden
h J R

- March 5, 2021, 10:29 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.