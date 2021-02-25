India Post News Paper

Hymns to open Mount Pleasant Town Council in South Carolina 

February 25
15:03 2021
Raj Deepa

Hindu prayers will start the day of Mount Pleasant Town Council (South Carolina) on March 9, 2021 with hymns from world’s oldest extant scripture. 

The honor goes to Rajan Zed who will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures remotely before Mount Pleasant Town Council. After Sanskrit delivery, he then will read the English interpretation of the prayers. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and root language of Indo-European languages. 

Zed, the President of Universal Society of Hinduism, will recite from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; besides lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures. He plans to start and end the prayer with “Om”, the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work.  

Reciting from Brahadaranyakopanishad, Rajan Zed plans to say “Asato ma sad gamaya, Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya, Mrtyormamrtamgamaya”; which he will then interpret as “Lead us from the unreal to the real, Lead us from darkness to light, and Lead us from death to immortality.” Reciting from Bhagavad-Gita, he proposes to urge councilmembers and others present to keep the welfare of others always in mind. 

Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in USA. 

Prominent people associated with Mount Pleasant; located along Cooper River; include singers Melanie Thornton and Darius Rucker, golfer D. J. Trahan, and tennis player Shelby Rogers. Will Haynie and Eric DeMoura are Mayor and Town Administrator respectively. 

