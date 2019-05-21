Hypertension Awareness Walk held in Phagwara

JASWAMT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

PHAGWARA: Led by local IMA President Dr S. Rajan, a Hypertension Awareness Walk was held on the occasion of Wrld Hypertension Day May 17.

Specialists, including Dr J.S. Virk, Dr Anoop and Dr Anil Tandon told the gathering the causes of hypertension (high blood pressure), its lethal effects on heart, kidneys, eyes and brain and steps to check the fatal but controllable disease.

Dr Rajan said that globally, over 10 million precious lives were lost every year due to high blood pressure.

“The irony of the situation is that only half of those who suffer from raised blood pressure know about it”, said Dr Rajan.

“These deaths are preventable and the real tragedy is that our ignorance about the disease is leading to these”, he added.

Various NGOs, including Punarjot Welfare Society, took part in the awareness campaign.

Meanwhile, posters of a short movie on hypertension awareness, Know Your Number, was released in observance of World Hypertension Day.

Punarjot Coordinator Ashok Mehra disclosed that the script of this mini Punjabi film was written by Dr Ramesh, MD and Director of Punarjot Eye Bank Society, who also directed and featured in it.

Giving various tips on health education, controlling high blood pressure and living a healthy and fit life, the movie motivates the public to be aware of these through regular check-ups and by knowing healthy blood pressure number ‘120/80’. It awakens society about the nuisance of high blood pressure.

Dr Ramesh, running Super speciality Eye and Laser Center in Ludhiana, said that the movie has been accepted by International Society of Hypertension of the UK tha is under the guidance of World Hypertension League which is working in more than 100 countries for hypertension awareness.

“It is really a matter of pride for medical fraternity and NGOs that our movie has been accepted at the international level”, he remarked.

“The movie will be released at cardiologists’, cardiac surgeons’, physicians’ and social workers’ platforms in coming days to sensitize the public,” added Dr Ramesh.

