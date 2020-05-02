Something went wrong with the connection!

Hyundai Motor India reports nil domestic sales in April

May 02
15:37 2020
NEW DELHI: Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Friday reported nil domestic sales for April, whereas the company managed to export only 1,341 units due to the distruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak. “Hyundai Motor India Ltd registered exports sales of 1,341 units in the month of April 2020,” the company said in a statement. “However, domestic sales stood nil amid nationwide lockdown due to pandemic Covid-19.”

According to the company, export shipping was conducted by adhering to all guidelines set by the government and export regulating authorities while ensuring adequate safety and protection for everyone. Covid-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdown has resulted in massive economic upheaval. While on one hand factories and businesses are shut, consumer sentiment is also marred with the fears of uncertainty over the current health crisis.

