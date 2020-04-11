Something went wrong with the connection!

I am available 24/7: Modi to CMs

April 11
14:25 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held video conferencing meet with the Chief Ministers of all the states, wearing a “cloth mask” on his face, to discuss the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) situation in the country. Prime Minister Modi told the Chief Ministers that he is available round the clock.

This is the third time that Modi held video conferencing meet with the Chief Ministers to discuss the steps taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 across the country.

Modi, during the video conferencing meet with the Chief Ministers, said, “I am available 24×7. Any Chief Minister can speak to me and give suggestions (on COVID-19) anytime.”

He said that we all should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against this disease. The cloth mask worn by the Prime Minister was a gesture towards the use of masks, as the central government last week said that people can use homemade, reusable cloth mask as an alternative to retail ones.

On Saturday, the number of Covid-19 patients in India rose to 7,447 with 239 deaths across the country.

