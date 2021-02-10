India Post News Paper

I am proud ‘andolan jeevi’, says Chidambaram

February 10
10:19 2021
NEW DELHI: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe made during the Budget Session, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday called himself a proud ‘andolan jeevi’ (one who thrives on protests) and the quintessential ‘andolan jeevi’, according to him, was Mahatma Gandhi.

“I am a proud andolan jeevi. The quintessential andolan jeevi was Mahatma Gandhi,” Chidambaram tweeted.
This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday said a new community has come up in the country — andolan jivi — who can be spotted in every protest and are parasite for the nation.

“We are well aware of some terms like ‘Shram Jivi’ and ‘Buddhi Jivi’. But, I am seeing that from some time a new entity has come up in this country- ‘Andolan Jivi’. This community can be spotted wherever there is a protest, be it agitation by lawyers, students, or labourers, sometimes at the forefront and sometimes from behind. They cannot live without protests. We have to identify such people and protect the nation from them. They are parasites,” PM Modi had said while replying to the motion of thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI) 

