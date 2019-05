WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday he felt sorry for British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has resigned after three years of turmoil surrounding Brexit.

“I feel badly for Theresa. I like her very much. She is a good woman,”

Trump told reporters on the White House lawn as he prepared to set off on a trip to Japan.

“She’s a good woman. She worked very hard. She’s very strong,” Trump said. AFP

Comments

comments