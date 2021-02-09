India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

I feel proud to be Hindustani Muslim, says Ghulam Nabi Azad in RS

I feel proud to be Hindustani Muslim, says Ghulam Nabi Azad in RS
February 09
16:22 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad during his retirement speech in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday summed up his more than four-decade-old political career in few Urdu couplets and a brief speech.

“I would like to depart with only a few words using a few couplets. A ten-hour speech can be summed up in merely two couplets by a poet. And I would like to take that approach. To express my thoughts on my entire political career would be a tough task to perform,” Azad said in Rajya Sabha.

Going back to the early days of partition, the senior Congress leader said, “I am among those fortunate people who never went to Pakistan. When I read about circumstances in Pakistan, I feel proud to be a Hindustani Muslim.”

“If any Muslim should feel proud in the world, it should be the Indian Muslim. Over the years, we have seen how Muslims countries from Afghanistan Iraq getting destroyed. There are no Hindus or Christians there — they are fighting amongst themselves,” he added.

Prior to this, Rajya Sabha witnessed emotional scenes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contribution of Ghulam Nabi Azad to the country, the House and also his party.

An emotional Prime Minister Modi bid adieu to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is retiring from the House and recalled his long association with the senior leader.

Lauding the senior Congress leader’s contribution to the causes dear to him, the Prime Minister said, “The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House.”

Almost teary-eyed, the Prime Minister recalled an incident where Azad’s personal intervention led to the return of survivors and corpses of Gujarat residents who had faced a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    It was #Andolanjeevis who helped ... - https://t.co/S2Z2RNm2ZU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 11:16 am

    India-US joint military ... - https://t.co/8RRsjwCV6k Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #ChinookHelicopters #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndiaUSJointMilitaryExercise #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 10:59 am

    Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara to return to action ... - https://t.co/IwH84nb1Hy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #BretLee #BrianLara #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndianTeam #Jaddu #MuttiahMuralitharan #Natarajan #RishabhPant
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 10:56 am

    I feel proud to be Hindustani Muslim, says Ghulam ... - https://t.co/Ick6Xgts93 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AkaliDal #FarmersProtest #GhulamNabiAzad #HindustaniMuslim #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Political #PunjabFarmers #RajyaSabha
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 10:52 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.