India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

I still don’t have much faith in the DRS: Ian Chappell

I still don’t have much faith in the DRS: Ian Chappell
July 20
11:20 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell slammed the use of Decision Review System (DRS) and stated it struggles to achieve the objectives for which it was created.

According to Chappell, teams these days use the DRS as a tactic to get the upper hand during matches and he stated that umpiring decisions is something that shouldn’t be used to decide the outcome of a contest.

“There was a time when the BCCI distrusted the DRS. I’m no longer in lock-step with the BCCI on this because I still don’t have much faith in the DRS,” Ian Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricifo.

“It struggles to achieve at least two of the ICC’s prime objectives: arriving at the correct decision and eradicating the howler. So long as there are a finite number of reviews, it can never be guaranteed to achieve those goals.

“In its current form it’s mostly used to review 50/50 decisions, is occasionally employed as a tactic, and is overused in the interests of self-preservation. Umpiring decisions should never be part of cricket’s tactical battles,” he added.

In the ongoing #raisethebat Test series between England and West Indies, three reviews have been given to per teams each innings which is one more than the usual. Chappell feels the DRS is being manipulated and needs an overhaul.

“If I’m a player and there’s going to be a human hand involved in the decision, I’d much prefer it was adjudicated on by the umpires in the middle,” Chappell wrote.

“The look of disdain on the face of umpire Richard Kettleborough after three of his decisions were overturned early on Day two of the first Test between England and West Indies, was ample proof of his feelings about the system at that moment. My sympathies were with Kettleborough, one of the better umpires on the international panel.

“And with the return to a third review in the pandemic era, there are signs the system is being manipulated.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 postponed, due to COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/mFSe1vvZ4t
    h J R

    - July 20, 2020, 2:42 pm

    US may open its strategic ... - https://t.co/jGiSHXHcvB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Coronavirusâ€¦ https://t.co/1cEyBtVvcc
    h J R

    - July 20, 2020, 11:46 am

    Dubai-based Indian girl breaks yoga ... - https://t.co/seAECSzYIJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/n0K7vbGdZr
    h J R

    - July 20, 2020, 11:37 am

    UK to suspend extradition treaty ... - https://t.co/TScOQ32tiY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirCHinaâ€¦ https://t.co/mFygLVKcql
    h J R

    - July 20, 2020, 10:37 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.