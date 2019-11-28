Something went wrong with the connection!

I too get affected by failures: Kohli

November 28
16:38 2019
NEW DELHI: He hasn’t seen too much of it but India captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli says he is not immune to being affected by failure, the most recent instance being India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup.

The swashbuckling batsman said the loss to New Zealand lost by 18 runs was hard to deal with.

“Do I get affected by failures? Yes, I do. Everyone does. At the end of the day, I know my team would need me. I had the feeling so strong in my heart that I am going to come not out and make India go through that tough phase (in the semi-final),” Kohli told India Today’.

“But then again, maybe that was I my ego talking because how can you predict something like that? You can only have a strong feeling or maybe it was a strong desire to do something like that,” he said.

Talking about his desire to leave behind a legacy, Kohli, who has so far scored 11,520 and 7,202 runs in ODIs and Tests respectively, said: “I hate losing. I don’t want to walk out and say I could have done this. When I step out on the field, it’s a privilege.

“When I walk out, I want to have zero energy. We want to leave behind a legacy that future cricketers will say we want to play like that.”

Kohli and his men recently notched up their 12th successive Test series win, beating Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match rubber earlier this month.

The team is currently gearing up for the limited-overs series against the West Indies starting December 6. PTI

