India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

I will approach Goan-origin lawmakers in Portugal to get back documents: Minister

I will approach Goan-origin lawmakers in Portugal to get back documents: Minister
June 13
18:34 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PANAJI: With Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and other lawmakers in the European country having roots in Goa, Minister for Archives and Archaeology Subhash Phal Desai on Monday said that he will seek their help to get hard copies of documents pertaining to Goa, presently in the possession of Portugal.

“The process to get the documents in our possession had started. Initially they (Portugal) had sent us CDs. However, we want hard copies of those documents. We will try to obtain those documents with the help of Goan-origin people who are in the Portugal government,” Phal Desai said.

Earlier, on the occasion of the coronation anniversary celebrations of Maratha King Shivaji, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that he would try to source documents from the Portuguese government related to the colonial history of Goa.

“These documents are related to Goa. If we get them physically for any evidence purpose, then we need it (hard copies). Through the Ministry of External Affairs, NRI commission, their embassy, we are trying obtain these documents. For that we can also execute an agreement and then we can get those documents,” Phal Desai said.

According to Phal Desai, documents of people related to their properties, births and deaths are missing. “If we get access to those documents, then it will benefit them. I will try to get possession of these documents in the next three to four months,” he said.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
AP GoaBJPGoaGoa BJPGoa CongressGoa Election UpdatesGoa ElectionsGoa Liberation DayGoa NewsGoa PollsIndiaFightsCoronaMinistry of DefenceNarendraModiPanajipoliticalPortugal GoaPramod Sawat NewsSubhash Phal Desai
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 10th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.