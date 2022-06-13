PANAJI: With Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and other lawmakers in the European country having roots in Goa, Minister for Archives and Archaeology Subhash Phal Desai on Monday said that he will seek their help to get hard copies of documents pertaining to Goa, presently in the possession of Portugal.

“The process to get the documents in our possession had started. Initially they (Portugal) had sent us CDs. However, we want hard copies of those documents. We will try to obtain those documents with the help of Goan-origin people who are in the Portugal government,” Phal Desai said.

Earlier, on the occasion of the coronation anniversary celebrations of Maratha King Shivaji, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that he would try to source documents from the Portuguese government related to the colonial history of Goa.

“These documents are related to Goa. If we get them physically for any evidence purpose, then we need it (hard copies). Through the Ministry of External Affairs, NRI commission, their embassy, we are trying obtain these documents. For that we can also execute an agreement and then we can get those documents,” Phal Desai said.

According to Phal Desai, documents of people related to their properties, births and deaths are missing. “If we get access to those documents, then it will benefit them. I will try to get possession of these documents in the next three to four months,” he said.

