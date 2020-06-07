I will live over 20 years more: Dalai Lama assures followers DHARAMSHALA: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, 84, has assured his followers, especially Tibetans, that he is in the best of health and will be around for more than 20...

India-China deadlock: Talks over Ladakh standoff to continue NEW DELHI: A much-awaited India and China military top brass talks on Saturday to resolve the standoff situation in Eastern Ladakh region and de-escalation of forces across the Line of...

China no longer has serious coronavirus patients BEIJING: There is no serious COVID-19 patient left in China, the health authorities said on Sunday, even as the country reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus, three more...

India surpasses Spain, ranked 5th worst-hit COVID-19 country NEW DELHI: As per the calculation noted on Saturday with biggest-ever jump of 9,887 new COVID-19 cases, India has now become the fifth worst coronavirus-hit country in the world surpassing...

India demands China to remove its troops, structures from Pangong Lake NEW DELHI: India and China military top brass began talks on Saturday to resolve the stand-off situation in Eastern Ladakh region and de-escalation of forces across the Line of Actual...

‘US playing into China’s hands by exiting international orgs’ MEW DELHI: While the world is still battling with the coronavirus pandemic which originated in Wuhan, China is expeditiously taking over international institutions. Last week, the US terminated its relationship...

COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 48.20% NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry on Saturday said that the recovery rate from Covid-19 in the country stood at 48.20 per cent, from a total of 2,36,657 confirmed cases. Notably, India...

More COVID-19 cases in India, China with more tests: Trump WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that with more testing in countries like India and China, there would be more coronavirus cases. Trump made the remarks while addressing a crowd...

IPL 13: BCCI divided 3-2 in favour of hosting league in India NEW DELHI: In what comes as a major development within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the decision-makers are divided 3-2 when it comes to the venue...

Govt destroying economy, this is Demon 2.0: Rahul NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the government of destroying the country’s economy by not providing cash assistance to the people and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises...

Defying Covid, Jio Platforms raises Rs 92,202 crore in six weeks NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Ltd and Jio Platforms Ltd announced on Friday that Silver Lake and its co-investors will invest an additional Rs 4,546.80 crore in Jio Platforms. This is...

India’s forex reserves rise by over $3.4 bn MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by over $3.436 billion during the week ended May 29. According to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves increased to $493.480 billion...

ITC Hotels launches Lavanderia NEW DELHI: ITC Hotels has launched Lavanderia, contact light laundry services now available to customers in various metros across India. The initiative offers strict monitoring of safety and hygiene norms...

Ola commits Rs 500 crore over 1 year to make rides safer NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing major Ola on Friday pledged Rs 500 crore over the next year towards various initiatives globally to enhance safety in mobility amid Covid-19. As part of the...

Vaani Kapoor on her favourite roles NEW DELHI: Choosing between her favourite character — from among “Shuddh Desi Romance”, “Befikre” and “War” — is difficult for Vaani Kapoor. Vaani ventured into Bollywood in 2013 with the...

Badshah: I am doing my bit to spread positivity MUMBAI: Rap star Badshah says everyone is going through a difficult time amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and he is on a mission to add a dose of entertainment in...

Yami Gautam: I would love to maintain the streak of surprise NEW DELHI: It’s been an eight-year-long journey for Yami Gautam in the Hindi film industry so far, and the actress is hungry to explore more stories and genres. She says...

Billie Eilish feels she has become ‘clickbait’ LOS ANGELES: “Bad Guy” fame singer Billie Eilish is not socially active as she feels she has become “clickbait”. In an interview with British GQ magazine, Eilish spoke about why...

Michael Jordan pledges $100 million for racial justice, equality NEW YORK: Basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Nike-owned Jordan Brand have announced that they will be donating $100 million to organisations dedicated to promote racial equality and social justice....