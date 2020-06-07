India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

I will live over 20 years more: Dalai Lama assures followers

I will live over 20 years more: Dalai Lama assures followers
June 07
10:55 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHARAMSHALA: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, 84, has assured his followers, especially Tibetans, that he is in the best of health and will be around for more than 20 years In his address the spiritual leader said, “I expect to be here to take part for the next 20 years or so, I’d like to request those of you in the monasteries in South India to make this an annual event.”

The Tibetan spiritual leader, who turns 85 next month, advised that the ceremony for generating ‘bodhichitta’ be made into an annual event in the Tibetan monasteries. The Dalai Lama was leading a virtual ceremony for cultivating the awakening mind at his residence here on Friday.

Stressing the importance of this particular ceremony, he pointed out that a compassionate attitude born out of sound understanding of the Buddha’s teachings of emptiness is the answer to fulfilling one own’s interest as well as of others.

And that the right attitude for taking care of oneself is taking care of others. “We do have self-interest, but we need to be wisely selfish. People may be attracted by money and power, but having an altruistic attitude is more effective,” said the peace icon.

The Dalai Lama has lived in self-imposed exile in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    I will live over 20 years more: Dalai ... - https://t.co/CCfqVPpzmY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/ZUM3m9UwOG
    h J R

    - June 7, 2020, 5:25 am

    #India-China deadlock: Talks over ... - https://t.co/p5L7zPgMO1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/YWZQh5AALt
    h J R

    - June 7, 2020, 5:22 am

    #China no longer has serious coronavirus patients - https://t.co/3bXXtNO3Nv Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/ksHy9VL5Fj
    h J R

    - June 7, 2020, 5:18 am

    #India surpasses Spain, ranked 5th worst-hit COVID-19 country - https://t.co/GZUC4ZzC0m Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/xaNnUlOSw3
    h J R

    - June 7, 2020, 5:14 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.