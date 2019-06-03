Something went wrong with the connection!

IAF aircraft with 13 people on board goes missing

June 03
16:44 2019
NEW DELHI: An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force with 13 people on board lost contact with ground agencies around 35 minutes after it took off from Jorhat in Assam on Monday, official sources said.
The aircraft got airborne at around 12:25 PM and lost all contacts with ground staff at around 1 PM, they said.

A total of eight crew and five passengers were on board the aircraft, the sources said.
The Indian Air Force has deployed all available resources to locate the aircraft, said the sources. PTI

