IAF chief promises robust response to Pak actions

February 27
11:05 2020
SRINAGAR: Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria here on Wednesday said if any Pulwama type attack was orchestrated from across the Line of Control (LoC) again, the response would be robust.

He was addressing the media on the sidelines of a function at Technical Airport Srinagar on the eve of first anniversary of the Balakote airstrikes in Pakistan on February 26, 2019. In Pulwama, 40 CRPF tropers were killed when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a car at the CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019. He said intelligence agencies formulated a strategy and the IAF was given the choice of targets located across the LoC that included training camps at Balakote.

The message was loud and clear: Any attack orchestrated from across the LoC will not be tolerated. “Various agencies are monitoring the militant activities across the LoC. If there is any repeat of Pulwama, IAF is ready to take on any target — be it close, deep or surface,” he said. IANS

