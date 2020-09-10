India Post News Paper

IAF formally inducts Rafale aircraft  

September 10
10:21 2020
NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will formally induct the Rafale aircraft today at 10 am, at Air Force Station in Ambala. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the “Golden Arrows”.

The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly will be the chief guests for the event.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO along with other senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces will be present to mark a very important milestone in the history of the IAF.

The French delegation will be represented by Emmanuel Lenain Ambassador of France to India, Air General Eric Autellet, Vice Chief of the Air Staff of the French Air Force and other senior officials.

A large delegation of senior functionaries of French Defence Industries which includes Eric Trappier Chairman and Chief Executive of Dassault Aviation and Eric Beranger, CEO, MBDA will be present during the ceremony.

Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces of France, will be given a ceremonial Guard of Honour on arrival at Delhi.

At Ambala the program will include the ceremonial unveiling of the Rafale aircraft, a traditional ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’, Air Display by Rafale and Tejas aircraft as well as by ‘Sarang Aerobatic Team’. Afterwards, a traditional water cannon salute will be given to the Rafale aircraft. The programme will culminate with the ceremonial induction of Rafale aircraft to 17 Squadron.

After the ceremonial events, the Indian and French delegation will have a bilateral meeting. (ANI)

