IAF personnel need to adapt to changing inventory, technology: Dhanoa

August 17
10:35 2019
SHILLONG: Chief of Air Staff of the Indian Air Force BS Dhanoa on Friday said all IAF personnel should adapt themselves to the rapidly changing inventory and associated technology.
Dhanoa cautioned that while constant vigil must be maintained to counter the physical threat, the Air Force should also guard against becoming a target to the propagation of false information through social media.

“The IAF is in the process of transformation through modernisation as well as up-gradation of existing fleets and weapon systems. There is an urgent requirement that all IAF personnel adapt themselves to the rapidly changing inventory and associated high technology,” Defence spokesperson Ratnakar Singh said, quoting the Chief of Air Staff as saying.
Dhanoa was speaking at the Commanders Conclave of the Eastern Air Command (EAC) here where all commanders under the Command attended.

The chief of air staff exhorted the commanders to be in operational readiness to take on any task to safeguard the skies of the Nation.
He also conveyed his appreciation on the successful completion of various exercises conducted by HQ EAC.
Earlier, on his arrival, the Air Chief and his wife, were EAC chief, Air Marshal RD Mathur, welcomed them and introduced the commanders to him.
Mrs Kamalpreet Dhanoa also is also the president of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association. PTI

