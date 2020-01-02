Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

IAICC launches new chapters

IAICC launches new chapters
January 02
14:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

SAN FRANCISCO: The Indian American International Chamber of Commerce (IAICC), in association with the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, launched its Western San Francisco Regional Chapter, Northern California State Chapter, and Forum on Women in Business and Leadership Western Regional Chapter on December 10 in San Francisco.

At the launch, the high-level forum included Eleni Kounalakis, Lt. Governor of California, Libby Schaaf, Mayor of Oakland, Sanjay Panda, Consul General of India in San Francisco, Robyn Denholm, Tesla Chair, K.V. Kumar, President and CEO, IAICC Executive Board, Mary Huss, publisher, and John China, president of SVB Capital, a press release stated. Other distinguished guests including Lily Mei, Mayor of Fremont, and Ash Kalra from California State Assembly Office were also present.

Lamp lighting ceremony - Robyn Denholm Chair Tesla Board, Lt Gov Eleni Kounalakis, CG Sanjay Panda with IAICC leaders KV Kumar, Nandin Tandon, and Priya Tandon

Lamp lighting ceremony – Robyn Denholm Chair Tesla Board, Lt Gov Eleni Kounalakis, CG Sanjay Panda with IAICC leaders KV Kumar, Nandin Tandon, and Priya Tandon

Leaders from both government and business sectors not only celebrated the grand launch of these chapters but also addressed important issues such as sustainable economic growth, threats from climate change, inclusion of women in global economy, and women in decision making processes at different levels of leadership. The chief guest and speakers also commended Kumar’s initiatives and implementation plans.

Chief guest Lt. Gov. Kounalakis, who is also the California’s representative for International Affairs and Trade Development, said: “California and India share much in common. Together, we will build on our partnership to create inclusive and sustainable economic growth while also collaborating in the fight against climate change, which threatens us all. Additionally, today’s launch of the Forum on Women in Business and Leadership will ensure that women’s participation in communal, national, and global climate decision-making processes are part and parcel of our efforts. Women’s leadership is essential to the development of any mitigation and resilience strategy that India and California co-create.”

Another speaker, Mayor Schaaf said, “I proudly stand with our California female leaders who are deeply committed to inclusion, diversity and economic development across all the strata of our society, and specifically in my Oakland. I wish the endeavor continued success.”

During his address, Ambassador Panda said that, “we are now on the threshold of a qualitative transformation in our bilateral engagement and California has that special X-factor to fast track this process”.

Kumar said that his mission is to use all available resources through IAICC to promote and foster economic development between US-India together with the rest of the world for the benefit of all. Dr Nandini Tandon, member of IAICC Executive Board and Western Region Chair said, “We are at an exciting juncture with stronger US-India ties and increasing influence of women in the new era of global economy.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

  • Yes (64%, 28 Votes)
  • No (36%, 16 Votes)

Total Voters: 44

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

NRIs in Silicon alley express supported for #CAA  - https://t.co/RxACNMHKng Get your news featured use… https://t.co/lRYplITblX
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 2, 2020, 9:17 am

Bay Area South Asian Film Festival delights indie ... - https://t.co/Ejbff8vBGb Get your news featured use… https://t.co/uQrjaIUMiM
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 2, 2020, 9:11 am

IAICC launches new chapters - https://t.co/EM1iwb9wgb Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 2, 2020, 8:57 am

Munish Raizada turns director with ... - https://t.co/sgaRQWGGiU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/5u44E6GvGv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 2, 2020, 8:46 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.