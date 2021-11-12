India Post News Paper

IAYTâ€™s global virtual Yoga Symposiums
November 12
15:58 2021
Matra Raj Majmundar

For the past 32 years (1989-2021), The International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT) has been a precursor in promoting Yoga as a recognized and respected therapy.

IAYT has been cultivating the ecosystem by various means and through several platforms and channels. For example, this year, itâ€™s two Annual global virtual conferences, one general, Symposium of Yoga Therapy and Research (SYTAR), held on June 17 to 19,2021.

The second global virtual conference on November 15 and 16, 2021, a Symposium on Yoga Research conference (SYR), the only Yoga research-focused, unique and exclusive, provides a platform to scholars and researchers.

In addition to organizing symposiums and conferences, IAYT has been annually publishing, for over three decades, a pub-med indexed peer-reviewed Journal and quarterly hands-on practice journals. Theseserve yoga practitioners, Yoga teachers, Yoga therapists, and health professionals.

IAYT is dedicated entirely to professional education, research, practice, policy creation, governance, ethics, and code of conduct for members, yoga therapy schools, and institutions.

To honor Swami Kuvalyananda, a pioneer in Yoga research, IAYT offers Six-scholarships forbidding international researchers to present their work at IAYT’s annual Symposium on Yoga Research (SYR). In addition, IAYT gives several Scholarships to students and eligible members under ‘Creating our Future’ to attend IAYT’s annual Symposium on Yoga Therapy and Research (SYTAR). 

Matra Raj Majmundar encourages younger members to commit to yoga research and apply for grants. This year’s theme was Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI). IAYT also gave a substantial discount to attend the SYTAR conference to Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC).

IAYT presents John Kepner’s selfless SEWA award at the annual conference in collaboration with the Give Back Yoga Foundation in recognition for service projects that help bring Yoga therapy to an underserved population.

The 2021 SEWA Awards went to Mona Flynn, yoga Therapist for immigrant and refugee women’s project from the USA. Another winner is Arnab Bishnu Chaudhary from Pondicherry for restorative music and Yoga therapy in hospital wards to prevent burnout, anxiety, stress, sleep deprivation, and depression for COVID Health care workers and patients suffering from COVID.

Empowered with the achievements mentioned above and distinctions, IAYT is looking forward to continuing championing Yoga as a healing art and science to reduce the suffering in the world. Pl. DONATE to any of the projects as mentioned earlier of your choice. We welcome you to join IAYT. For more information, please visit www.iayt.org.

