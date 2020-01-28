Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • ‘Samvidhaan’ is Oxford Hindi Word of the Year for 2019 NEW DELHI: ‘Samvidhaan’, meaning “a body of fundamental principles or established precedents according to which a state or other organisation is acknowledged to be governed” was on Tuesday announced as...
  • Coronavirus: HK to drastically cut cross-border travel with China HONG KONG: Hong Kong will drastically reduce cross-border travel with China in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, starting with the shutdown of the two...
  • Govt brought CAA to correct historical injustice: PM NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, said that his government brought Citizenship Amendment Act to correct historical injustice and fulfil country’s old promise to minorities living in...
  • IBM India opens 2nd Automation Innovation Centre in India PUNE: Software giant IBM on Tuesday unveiled its second Automation Innovation Centre (AIC) in India at its Pune facility that will provide clients access to IBM’s capabilities for experiential demonstrations,...
  • Hemkund Sahib: Breathtaking lake holy for Sikhs & Hindus Hemkund Sahib, also known as Gurudwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Ji, is a Sikh place of worship and pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand, India. The Gurudwara is devoted to Guru Gobind Singh...
  • 5 necessary disciplines for spiritual inquiry Mahatma Gandhi ‘What is Truth?’ A difficult question, but I have solved it for myself by saying that it is what the voice within tells you. How, then, you ask,...
  • Jackie Shroff in Baaghi 3 MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff, is set to share the screen with his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff for the first time in “Baaghi 3”, the makers announced. In the...
  • Soha Ali Khan: Health is my priority MUMBAI: Soha Ali Khan, says, taking care of health is number one on her priority list. “There is a saying that health is wealth, so health comes number one my...
  • Anil Kapoor debuts on TikTok MUMBAI: Actor Anil Kapoor has joined the “fun outlet for creativity” — TikTok. The “Welcome” actor is quite active on social media. He often takes to different digital platforms to...
  • 5 Overlooked Staycations in India for 2020 For both locals and international travelers alike, it is often all-too-easy to forget the stunning diversity of sights and experiences India has to offer. While the vacation hotspots of Mumbai,...
  

IBM India opens 2nd Automation Innovation Centre in India

IBM India opens 2nd Automation Innovation Centre in India
January 28
15:53 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PUNE: Software giant IBM on Tuesday unveiled its second Automation Innovation Centre (AIC) in India at its Pune facility that will provide clients access to IBM’s capabilities for experiential demonstrations, rapid prototyping, and the co-creation of automation solutions with our clients through Design Thinking.

The first AIC was announced in Bengaluru in 2017.

“This strategic investment will play the critical role of a catalyst to help our clients define and develop optimized intelligent workflows that will seamlessly run on hybrid multi-cloud environments,” said Amitava Sharma, Vice-President-Automation, IBM Global Business Services India.

Clients will have access to IBM’s market-leading solutions and deep expertise in automation, from scalable RPA delivery to AI/ML based industry solutions running on hybrid cloud infrastructure.

They can also leverage IBM’s ecosystem partnership with market leading robotic process automation (RPA) vendors like Blue Prism, UiPath, Automation Anywhere and Softomotive to get priority access to the latest solutions and derive maximum return on investment.

The centre will allow clients to experience IBM Cloud Pak for Automation, available on Red Hat OpenShift that helps design, build and run automation applications and services on any cloud, using pre-integrated automation technologies and low-code tools, the company said in a statement.

Over the last couple of years, the Bengaluru AIC has hosted several hundred global client leaders from markets across major industries, engaging them through industry-specific enterprise automation conversations and unique solution demonstrations. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

  • Yes (55%, 250 Votes)
  • No (45%, 201 Votes)

Total Voters: 451

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

US Kids Indian Championship to start from Wednesday - https://t.co/vrUCbrBKre Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 28, 2020, 11:30 am

'#Samvidhaan' is Oxford Hindi Word of the Year for 2019 - https://t.co/9lLTW5g3YY Get your news featured use… https://t.co/wInSmaijTB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 28, 2020, 11:01 am

#Coronavirus: HK to drastically cut cross-border travel with #China - https://t.co/ubqgKB5niZ Get your news featur… https://t.co/SR53ILXaGr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 28, 2020, 10:50 am

Govt brought #CAA to correct historical injustice: PM - https://t.co/vxPwiKlviX Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Jr36vsoOQ8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 28, 2020, 10:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.