IBM India opens 2nd Automation Innovation Centre in India

PUNE: Software giant IBM on Tuesday unveiled its second Automation Innovation Centre (AIC) in India at its Pune facility that will provide clients access to IBM’s capabilities for experiential demonstrations, rapid prototyping, and the co-creation of automation solutions with our clients through Design Thinking.

The first AIC was announced in Bengaluru in 2017.

“This strategic investment will play the critical role of a catalyst to help our clients define and develop optimized intelligent workflows that will seamlessly run on hybrid multi-cloud environments,” said Amitava Sharma, Vice-President-Automation, IBM Global Business Services India.

Clients will have access to IBM’s market-leading solutions and deep expertise in automation, from scalable RPA delivery to AI/ML based industry solutions running on hybrid cloud infrastructure.

They can also leverage IBM’s ecosystem partnership with market leading robotic process automation (RPA) vendors like Blue Prism, UiPath, Automation Anywhere and Softomotive to get priority access to the latest solutions and derive maximum return on investment.

The centre will allow clients to experience IBM Cloud Pak for Automation, available on Red Hat OpenShift that helps design, build and run automation applications and services on any cloud, using pre-integrated automation technologies and low-code tools, the company said in a statement.

Over the last couple of years, the Bengaluru AIC has hosted several hundred global client leaders from markets across major industries, engaging them through industry-specific enterprise automation conversations and unique solution demonstrations. PTI

