ICC Men’s T20 WC 2022: India to lock horns with Pakistan at MCG on Oct 23

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indicates she is Congress CM candidate in UP NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday gave a hint that she would be the chief ministerial face of the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections....

UK dispatches 30 elite troops to Ukraine amid escalation fears LONDON: The United Kingdom has sent a group of around 30 elite troops to Ukraine to train the country’s armed forces on anti-tank weapons transferred to Kiev by London amid...

Sushant Singh Rajput’s 36th birth anniversary: Sister Shweta pens an emotional post MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us but he is fondly remembered by his family members, friends, and fans every day. On his 36th birth anniversary today,...

Japan, France express concern over progress in North Korean missile program TOKYO: Japan and France on Friday expressed serious concern over the progress in the North Korean nuclear and missile program and urged Pyongyang to take concrete steps to implement the...

Somnath Temple is epitome of faith, culture: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Somnath Temple is the epitome of faith and culture that is visited by over one crore pilgrims every year....

Statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate: PM Modi NEW DELHI: A grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. “At a time when the entire...

SA vs Ind, 2nd ODI: India win toss, opt to bat first PEARL: KL Rahul-led India won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series here at Boland Park, Paarl on Friday....

From brilliant cast to direction, here are five reasons why you should watch Kaun Banegi Shikharwati on ZEE5 Global Witness the events that unfold when four estranged daughters of a former king unite on ZEE5 Global ~ What could go wrong when a former king invites his four estranged...

Eight Indian Language titles that are a must-watch on ZEE5 Global ~ Watch the latest regional content only on ZEE5 Global ~ Whether you are in the mood for some action-packed thriller or feel like crying watching your favourite stars in...

US West Coast’s largest art fair returns despite Covid LOS ANGELES: LA Art Show, the most comprehensive international contemporary art show in US West Coast, has returned to the Los Angeles Convention Center as an in-person event despite the...

‘The Batman’ runtime revealed LOS ANGELES: The official runtime for ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson is two hours and 47 minutes without end credits. The news has been confirmed by Variety with a source close...

China fines 7-Eleven chain for marking Taiwan as independent nation on its website BEIJING: Beijing has fined the retail chain 7-Eleven for recognising Taiwan as an independent nation on its website. According to reports, Tokyo-based Seven & i Holdings owned convenience store chain,...

ICC Men’s T20 WC 2022: India to lock horns with Pakistan at MCG on Oct 23 Melbourne: The schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was announced on Friday. The Men in Blue will be locking horns with Pakistan in their first match of...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over merging of Amar Jawan Jyoti with flame at National War Memorial NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central Government over its decision to extinguish the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in the national capital after 50...

UN provides USD 32 million cash aid to Afghanistan KABUL: The United Nations has provided USD 32 million humanitarian aid in cash to Afghanistan on Thursday which was delivered to Afghanistan International Bank (AIB), local media reported. Central Bank...

21 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog NEW DELHI: With a blanket of dense fog engulfing the national capital on Friday morning leading to poor visibility several Delhi-bound trains were delayed, informed the Northern Railway. According to...

Adele postpones entire Las Vegas residency due to COVID-19 WASHINGTON: Singer Adele has postponed the dates for her Las Vegas residency, which was originally scheduled to begin on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Adele posted a tearful video of her...

Hindu Americans in support of Jeff Rosen India Post News Service Hindu Americans in Silicon Valley united to Meet & Greet District Attorney Santa Clara Jeff Rosen. Thanks to scores of attendees at Urban Grill in Sunnyvale...

Padma Shri Award presented to Dr. Romesh Wadhwani India Post News Service Dr. Romesh Wadhwani was awarded Padma Shri Award by the Government of India in the year 2020 in recognition of his services through Wadhwani Foundation which...