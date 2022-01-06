India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

ICC Women’s World Cup: Sneh Rana named in India’s squad, Shikha Pandey snubbed

ICC Women's World Cup: Sneh Rana named in India's squad, Shikha Pandey snubbed
January 06
10:19 2022
MUMBAI: The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday picked the squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

Team India play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6th, 2022 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from 11th February, 2022.

After the game against Pakistan in the Women’s World Cup, India will square off against New Zealand (March 10), West Indies (March 12), England (March 16), Australia (March 19), Bangladesh (March 22), and South Africa (March 27) in the group stage.

Team India for 5 ODIs against NZ & ICC Women’s World Cup, 2022: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee also picked the squad for the one-off T20I against New Zealand scheduled to be played on 9th February, 2022.

India Women’s squad for one-off T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur. (ANI) 

Tags
#sportsabbhineni MeghanaBCCIEkta BishtICCICC Women's World CupICC Women's World Cup 2022ICC Women's World Cup Team IndiaIndia Women CricketSimran Dil BahadurSneh RanaT20 WCT20 World Cup
