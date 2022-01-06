ICC Women’s World Cup: Sneh Rana named in India’s squad, Shikha Pandey snubbed MUMBAI: The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday picked the squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Team India play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March...

India logs 90,928 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate stands at 6.43 pc NEW DELHI: India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43...

Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa after vaccine exemption controversy MELBOURNE: Australia on Thursday cancelled world number one Novak Djokovic‘s visa to enter the country, Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed. Earlier, Djokovic had landed in Australia citing a medical exemption...

Taliban bans women from sports activities KABUL: A number of sports club owners in Kabul said that the Taliban has banned athletic sports for women. “They (Islamic Emirate) don’t allow athletic sports (for women), although the...

Omicron is predominant circulating strain in India: Centre NEW DELHI: The new coronavirus variant, Omicron, is the predominant circulating strain in India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said on Wednesday. “Omicron is...

‘Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya’, PM Modi told officials after security breach during Punjab visit BHATINDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had to return to Bathinda airport on Wednesdy due to security breach during his visit to Punjab, is learnt to have told state government...

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia relations strained in recent years ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep diplomatic and military ties, but their relations have been strained in recent years after Islamabad reportedly refused a request by Riyadh to contribute...

Former US President Trump cancels Jan 6 news conference on anniversary of Capitol riots WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump has cancelled the planned news conference on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. In a statement, Trump blamed...

Tibet’s ecosystem being damaged by China LHASA: The destruction of Tibet’s ecosystem by Chinese authorities is coming under scanner after the international community took notice of Beijing’s wanton destruction of Tibetan culture and identity. While the...

The Detailed Checklist If You Are Buying a Second Hand ActivaÂ The Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the Activa model in May 1999. It is a scooter that generates 7 bhp power and has an engine displacement ranging from...

China criticizes Walmart for removal of all Xinjiang-sourced products HONG KONG: China denounced Walmart for ‘stupidity’ after Sam’s Club, a warehouse retailer pulled all Xinjiang-sourced products from its app in the country. Criticism on Chinese social media exploded, eventually...

WHO still recommends 14-day quarantine for COVID-19 patients GENEVA: Although most people recover from COVID-19 within five to seven days of the onset of symptoms, the World Health Organization (WHO) still recommends a 14-day quarantine, an official from...

Ashes, 4th Test: Rain forces early lunch on Day 1, Warner and Harris firm at crease SYDNEY: Opening batters David Warner and Marcus Harris ensured that Australia does not lose any wicket in the morning session on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here...

India logs 58,097 new COVID cases, positivity rate at 4.18 pc NEW DELHI: India has logged 58,097 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent the Union Health Ministry informed on...

Thailand drops lengthy quarantine restrictions for vaccinated travellers A list of must-dos places to get away for such countless individuals, Thailand really has it all – the turbulent appeal of Bangkok, the epic tropical wildernesses, the absolute best...

Indian Army unfurls national flag in Galwan valley on New Year NEW DELHI: Indian Army unfurled the Tricolour in the Galwan valley, Ladakh on the occasion of New Year. As per sources in the security establishment, the Indian Army personnel had...

Woman mastermind behind ‘Bulli Bai’ app detained in Uttarakhand: Mumbai Police MUMBAI: Mumbai police on Tuesday detained a woman in Uttarakhand believed to be the mastermind behind the ‘Bulli Bai’ app, informed police. “A woman has been detained by the cyber...

COVID-19: Weekend curfew imposed in Delhi; buses, metro to run at full seating capacity NEW DELHI: Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. Addressing a press conference after the DDMA...

Lockdown will be clamped in Mumbai if daily COVID cases jump 20,000 mark MUMBAI: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000 mark, then the lockdown will be imposed in the city. “We will have...