India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

ICE decision revokes more than visas for international students

ICE decision revokes more than visas for international students
July 16
13:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

WASHINGTON DC: Universities are a talent magnet for students around the world.  The number of international students in the US is estimated to be just over one-million, with about 20% coming from India.

The presence of international students in American universities and academic institutions have contributed to cross-cultural understanding, and global scholastic freedom, making the collegiate experience invaluable for both domestic and international students. Additionally, many international students are employed as teaching assistants or research assistants, contributing to the research and innovation at universities, which often lead to the discovery of patents and large-scale research findings, which generate millions of dollars in scholarly grants and endowments.

However, this is now in jeopardy. On July 6, the Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) declared that international students on F-1 and M-1 visas would be required to leave the country if their college provided online-only instruction this fall.

“This is an irrational, political decision that puts students at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 during an already stressful time in their lives,” said Director of Education Shereen Bhalla, PhD, who has studied the international student experience in her doctoral research. “This mandated guidance from ICE is forcing universities to hold in-person classes sooner than it is safe to or risk losing tuition from international students, which is often almost double than what US based students pay, not to mention the billions of dollars they contribute to the US economy.”

International students abundantly contribute to the diversity and depth of a university in infinite ways. American universities have served as an international globalizing power, spreading ideas and knowledge worldwide. To attract international scholars, the US implemented a novel university design to align teaching and research.

“There are lots of reasons for international students to be in the US aside from the education itself, such as engagement within and outside of the classroom,” Dr. Bhalla explains. “This socialization develops the concept of a sophisticated global citizenry, for them and American students.” Because of this, international students and faculty add greatly to the richness, diversity of thought, and productivity of US universities.

The US Congress to reverse the ICE guidance and allow international students with valid visas to remain in the United States. Otherwise, both international and American students of valuable internationalization would suffer, observed Dr. Bhalla.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @indiatvnews: Indian pharma industry capable of producing COVID-19 vaccines for entire world: #BillGates | via @indiatvnews https://t.co
    h J R

    - July 16, 2020, 8:42 am

    Dr. Sudhakar Jonnalagadda takes Oath as ... - https://t.co/xEEIGBxpEI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/uix4bLiLJO
    h J R

    - July 16, 2020, 7:55 am

    Orlando firm urged to withdraw ... - https://t.co/ecXszkzu61 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Ub16j2PYMk
    h J R

    - July 16, 2020, 7:52 am

    Josh Mysore—St. Mark’s Senior and Plano Resident—to Study ... - https://t.co/l1QBs97DGH Get your news featured use… https://t.co/C747FfsGeq
    h J R

    - July 16, 2020, 7:50 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.