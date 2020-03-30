ICICI Lombard, BharatPe plan COVID-19 cover for shopkeepers

NEW DELHI: BharatPe has partnered with ICICI Lombard to roll out ‘COVID-19 Protection Insurance’ for shopkeepers. According to the policy, on diagnosis of COVID-19, the policyholder will be paid 100 percent of the sum insured, irrespective of the hospitalization expenses.

BharatPe’s endeavor is ‘first of its kind’ product for retailers.

The ICICI Lombard health cover is reasonably priced. The premium starts at Rs 199 provides Rs 25,000 sum insured and value-added benefits, like health assistance and CHAT/virtual assistance, teleconsultation and ambulance assistance, as part of the offering.

It will cover all in the age group of 18-65 years

