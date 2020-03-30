Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

ICICI Lombard, BharatPe plan COVID-19 cover for shopkeepers

ICICI Lombard, BharatPe plan COVID-19 cover for shopkeepers
March 30
16:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: BharatPe has partnered with ICICI Lombard to roll out ‘COVID-19 Protection Insurance’ for shopkeepers. According to the policy, on diagnosis of COVID-19, the policyholder will be paid 100 percent of the sum insured, irrespective of the hospitalization expenses.

BharatPe’s endeavor is ‘first of its kind’ product for retailers.

The ICICI Lombard health cover is reasonably priced. The premium starts at Rs 199 provides Rs 25,000 sum insured and value-added benefits, like health assistance and CHAT/virtual assistance, teleconsultation and ambulance assistance, as part of the offering.

It will cover all in the age group of 18-65 years

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @sportstarweb: 🚨JUST IN Tokyo to host the postponed Olympics from July 23 to August 8 2021. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2021
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 11:04 am

Stuck in LA, Soundarya Sharma raises funds for Indian community - https://t.co/jzIV2QICzm Get your news featured u… https://t.co/nDgbs2MCWY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 11:04 am

ICICI Lombard, #BharatPe plan ... - https://t.co/umoDyEo17K Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Coronavirus… https://t.co/jcTcNtS1vH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 10:59 am

FY21 #GDP growth revised downwards to 3.6%: India Ratings - https://t.co/AgYD5ROaxm Get your news featured use… https://t.co/tBZM0Qb074
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 30, 2020, 10:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.