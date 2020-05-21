Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

ICN Provides Free Meals to Elderly and Needy During Ramadan

ICN Provides Free Meals to Elderly and Needy During Ramadan
May 21
14:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ashfaq Syed

CHICAGO: The Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN) has launched an “iDrive Program” which organizes the pickup and delivery of freshly cooked meals from local vendors. The iDrive Program was initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve the elderly and needy throughout the month of Ramadan. The vendors who provide iftar meals (evening meal to breakfast) include Haveli (Naperville), Mr. Broast (Aurora), Pita Inn (Naperville), and Porto’s Peri-Peri (Aurora).

ICN Prepared food package

ICN Prepared food package

Every day, ICN provides different menu options to the community members and their families. Meals are provided to the elderly and needy free of charge, and the cost of the meals is covered by generous donations from the community.

Individuals who register online for the program come to the ICN Ogden Mosque (2844 W Ogden Ave, Naperville) to pick up their meals between 6and 7 PM. Volunteers from the ICN Youth Program help pick up the meals from vendors, distribute them at the drive-thru, and deliver them to those who are unable to come.

The volunteers have been practicing proper social distancing guidelines and using appropriate PPE at each step of the program. To date, ICNhas provided over 3,500 meals to the community with one week of Ramadan remaining.

The iDrive Program has been a rewarding experience for everyone involved. The most gratifying moment is seeing a smile on someone’s face, as they are comforted to know that the ICN Community is here for them!

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES


Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#ICN Provides Free Meals to Elderly and Needy ... - https://t.co/bCgP6fksJU Get your news featured use… https://t.co/vQHCDzrv8y
h J R

- May 21, 2020, 8:56 am

#India set to become non-permanent ... - https://t.co/5EP72LaozD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/VWqjPgZT1v
h J R

- May 21, 2020, 8:51 am

UMAS/MAFS coping with Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/1tgtUYqYOK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #California… https://t.co/Ew03d7lVgf
h J R

- May 21, 2020, 8:47 am

Op-Asha Helping Thwart Covid 19 Outbreaks - https://t.co/NUMBLpiCs0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/mDUYxAFiSW
h J R

- May 21, 2020, 8:42 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.