ICN Provides Free Meals to Elderly and Needy During Ramadan

Ashfaq Syed

CHICAGO: The Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN) has launched an “iDrive Program” which organizes the pickup and delivery of freshly cooked meals from local vendors. The iDrive Program was initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve the elderly and needy throughout the month of Ramadan. The vendors who provide iftar meals (evening meal to breakfast) include Haveli (Naperville), Mr. Broast (Aurora), Pita Inn (Naperville), and Porto’s Peri-Peri (Aurora).

Every day, ICN provides different menu options to the community members and their families. Meals are provided to the elderly and needy free of charge, and the cost of the meals is covered by generous donations from the community.

Individuals who register online for the program come to the ICN Ogden Mosque (2844 W Ogden Ave, Naperville) to pick up their meals between 6and 7 PM. Volunteers from the ICN Youth Program help pick up the meals from vendors, distribute them at the drive-thru, and deliver them to those who are unable to come.

The volunteers have been practicing proper social distancing guidelines and using appropriate PPE at each step of the program. To date, ICNhas provided over 3,500 meals to the community with one week of Ramadan remaining.

The iDrive Program has been a rewarding experience for everyone involved. The most gratifying moment is seeing a smile on someone’s face, as they are comforted to know that the ICN Community is here for them!

