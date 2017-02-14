Idaho University confers Red Carpet honor on Dr Dayal Meshri

IDAHO: It was hugely satisfying for Indian Americans across the country that Idaho University honored Dr Dayal Meshri at Ribbon-Cutting ceremony of the $50 million conference building which Dr Meshri helped the University to set up in his own modest way.

Hundreds of faculty members, students of the Idaho University and elite of Idaho flocked together in this event to honor Dr Dayal Meshri who is an internationally known scientist and one of the most successful businessmen.

Dr Meshri took care of the establishing conference room that was formally laid open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Idaho University on January 31. The Conference Hall was dedicated to the sweet memory of late Dr Indurani Dayal Meshri who in her own right was also a highly rated professional and woman community activist.

With the opening of the Integrated Research and Innovation Center (IRIC), Idaho’s research leader now has a world-class center for interdisciplinary research and discovery as it offers cutting-edge space for outstanding faculty researchers and for undergraduate and graduate students who are gaining hands-on experience.

The building with the research facility embraces the full spectrum of research and scholarship at UI, not just in science, technology and engineering, but also in social sciences, humanities and arts. In the words of Vice President for Research and Economic Development Janet Nelson, “Each space is defined by the imagination of the researchers in it.”

“When I began as president, the space where IRIC now stands was an empty field, but many people helped make the building and the research center a reality, including Dayaldas Meshri, Ph.D., a graduate in chemistry and supporter of the building. Meshri studied under professor Jean’ne Shreeve and with professor Malcom Renfrew. He continues a tradition of excellence as a chemist, business leader and philanthropist, and he’s remained a closely connected member of the Vandal family for many years,” observed Dr. Chuck Staben, President of the University welcoming 400 plus attendees comprising Deans, Professors, alumni and students at the ribbon cutting event.

“We have a new growth mindset at the University of Idaho. We are going to continue to expand our leading research position in the state and beyond. As University Distinguished Professor and the leader of the IRIC-based Center for Modeling Complex Interactions Holly Wichman said during the ceremony, ‘Let’s make things happen,’ Dr Staben added

Hugely overwhelmed emotionally at the great honor that was bestowed on him by the Idaho University, Dr Meshri said he was greatly indebted to the University and its staff for helping him build his career in this country which was not only at a huge distance from his native place India but was also culturally different.

He said he could not have survived or more so gained in stature and confidence but for the hefty support he received from all quarters at the University decades ago. “I am highly indebted to the University and whatever that I did for the research room is a very small dividend that I could give to my alma mater.”

“My stay here half century ago got rewarding as it helped build my character. The love, respect and the support that I got from teachers truly helped widen my mental horizon. I wish I could do more for the place so that more and more students from across the world could benefit. I propose doing so,” he added

Yet another highlight of the nearly three-hour pleasantries was the presentation of a picture of Indian tiger done by a renowned artist Ginger Wright. She wanted the picture to be hanged at the Conference room and that was done.

Dr Meshri was recognized as the university scholar and was eventually inducted into Hall of Fame. This induced artist Ginger to mention that Dr Meshri is the Indian tiger personified.

