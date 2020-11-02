India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Idli with really good Sambar’ & any kind of Tikka’ favorite Indian dishes: Kamala HarrisÂ 

Idli with really good Sambar’ & any kind of Tikka’ favorite Indian dishes: Kamala HarrisÂ 
November 02
11:39 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has listed Idli with a really good Sambar and any kind of Tikka as her favourite Indian dishes. Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris, 56, is the first Indian-origin and first Black woman to be picked by a major American political party for the top post. Harris, responding to a question on what her favorite Indian dishes are, said: So South Indian, it would be Idli with a really good Sambar, and then North Indian – probably any kind of Tikka .

In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday, the California Senator answered some questions asked by Instagram users.

On what she is doing to take care of her mental health on the campaign trail, she said that she works out every morning, speaks with her kids and loves to cook. Asked what her plan is to ensure a sustainable and eco-friendly future for the coming generations, Harris said former vice president and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and she are prepared to make both commitments with timelines to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

And getting there along the way by creating the jobs that are going to be necessary to get to a clean energy economy, she said. When asked what advice she has for women, Harris said: You never have to ask anyone permission to lead. I have in my career been told many times, It’s not your time’, It’s not your turn’. Let me just tell you, I eat no’ for breakfast. So, I would recommend the same. It’s a hearty breakfast.

In response to a question on whether a vote will make a difference, she said there are so many places where one or two votes make a difference in an entire election and your voice must be present in that decision because everything about that decision is going to impact your life.

Harris was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. She returned to the political limelight after Biden picked her as his running mate. Biden, 77, and Harris are challenging Republican incumbents, President Donald Trump, 74, and Vice President Mike Pence in the November 3 US presidential election.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Idli with really good ... - https://t.co/d38vxnjUVm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #KamalaHarris
    h J R

    - November 2, 2020, 6:09 am

    Rupee slumps 30 paise to ... - https://t.co/jtFHMYO947 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - November 2, 2020, 5:58 am

    Biden says would declare COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/2gHfRfBuL4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #COVID19ActionPlanCoronaVirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump
    h J R

    - November 2, 2020, 5:56 am

    #IPL 13: Morgan has carried KKR's ... - https://t.co/8KGdQA2mj3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #Dhoni #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah
    h J R

    - November 2, 2020, 5:51 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.