Idol installation and Pran Pratistha held at Northborough temple

GEETHA PATIL

NORTHBOROUGH, Massachusetts: An idol installation (Murthy Sthapana) and Pran Pratishtha Utsav ceremony was celebrated with great pomp and show at Shri Radha Krishna Mandir located in Northborough, Massachusetts from June 13-16.

On the weekdays, the Murthy Sthapana was performed only in the evening whereas on weekends it was held in two sessions – from 10 a.m. in the morning and from 6 p.m. in the evening.

Hundreds of devotees attended the event with great enthusiasm wearing traditional attires and received Maha Darshan and blessings of gods and goddesses for their prosperous and healthy future.

The consecration of the idols involved the recitation of hymns, mantras and the rituals included an elaborative process for the Murti Sthapana or placement of the idol after Abhishekam. The Pran Pratishtha ritual infuses life into the deities and the temple and.

The idols installed were those of Shri Ganesh, Ma Durga, Pavanputra Hanuma, Ma Radha and Lord Krishna, Shree Ram Parivar, Lord Shiva and Nandi.

Temple priestJagadish, with the support of Maha Vishnu and the temple’s very dedicated team of devotees, conducted Pran Pratistha Puja Vidhi for all the deities according to Hindu customs along with chanting of Vedic mantras in Sanskrit.

The temple venue and the shrine were decorated very elegantly by the volunteers with flower garlands and colourful lights.

Idol sponsors included the Kamalesh Dawan family, Swarna Nalamati family, Rajesh Shukla family, Subdoh Gupta family, Raj Tulsani family and Neha and Amish Patel Family.

Pran Pratishtha sponsors were Ravi Ika family, Vasu family, Achuta family, and Mona Patel Family. Maha Prasadam was sponsored by Vishal and Richa, Punjabi Dhaba, Masala Café, Mayuri Acton, and Ambati Family.

Pankaj Adaval, the president of the temple, thanked all the sponsors, priest Jagadish and his support group, Pankaj Sharda for donating silver snake for the Shivalingam, and HemaIyengar Nrityanjali Dance School for providing their support.

