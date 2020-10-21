India Post News Paper

Idols of gods, goddesses to have silver masks for COVID-19 awareness in West Bengal

Idols of gods, goddesses to have silver masks for COVID-19 awareness in West Bengal
October 21
10:53 2020
BIRBHUM: Durga Pooja committee in Birbhum district of West Bengal, decided to decorate idols of gods and goddesses with silver masks to create awareness about COVID-19 in the country.

“This time pooja committee has decided to decorate the idols of goddess Durga, Saraswati, Laxmi and Lord Karthik with silver masks to create awareness about coronavirus pandemic,” said Devashish Saha, Secretary, Jyoti Subhash Ghosti committee said on Tuesday.

Devashish Saha said that this committee is organising pooja for the last 33 years and this year they decided to come up with this unique theme. (ANI)

