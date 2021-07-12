IELTSMaterial.com Review: Here’s is why IELTSMaterial.com is best for IELTS preparation

If you are hoping to ace the IELTS exam, then you might need the guidance of someone knowledgeable. IELTSMaterial.com courses are one of the best options for IELTS preparation. This website offers a surfeit of free and paid resources. In addition, it provides a diverse selection of IELTS preparation options to meet your specific needs and to help you achieve your desired band score.

About IELTSMaterial

IELTS material is an online preparation platform for the IELTS test. It focuses on being a user-friendly platform, offering its resources in various forms such as eBooks, video courses, and one-on-one live learning classes. The resources of this website are completely online and are easily accessible from any device at any time.

Types of resources that IELTSMaterial offers

eBooks

IELTSMaterial’s eBook feature incorporates a plethora of current actual IELTS questions as practice tests, techniques, strategies for each question type, topic-related vocabulary, and sample band 8+ answers to help you maximize your learning experience. It also has ebook combo possibilities. So you may practise and improve your test-taking skills. It also offers eBooks such as IELTS Vocabulary and Self-Study Guide for students who want to improve their vocabulary and study at their own pace.

Self-learning Courses

Comprehensive Band 8 Reading Preparation Course

The comprehensive Band 8 Reading preparation is a video course designed for students who want to ameliorate their reading skills. This course incorporates 20+ lectures, tips, and strategies to approach different types of reading questions and passages. It also offers a wide range of information and guidance on techniques like paraphrasing, scanning, skimming, synonyms, antonyms, reading passages and reading comprehensions. Along with this course, reading eBooks worth $37 comes for free.

Comprehensive Band 8 Writing Preparation Course

The Comprehensive Band 8 Complete Preparation Course of IELTSMaterial is specially designed for students who want to improve their writing skills but want to study at their own pace. You can easily access the video lectures of the course from any device from the comfort of your home.

This course has more than 40 video lectures, 2 quizzes, sample band 8+ answers, and countless practice activities on writing task 1 and task 2. Apart from that, it also provides lessons on how to structure writing task 2, i.e., essay writing. In the case of the General video course, it provides you in-depth explanations, strategies and vocabulary lessons on writing task 1 (letter writing), and in the case of the Academic writing video course, it provides strategies and explanations on writing task 1 (report writing). Besides that, this course also incorporates valuable lessons like using complete sentence structures, punctuations and common grammatical errors in writing. eBooks worth $25 come free along with this course.

Comprehensive Band 8 Listening Preparation Course

Individuals wishing to enhance their English listening skills can opt for Comprehensive IELTS Band 8 courses. This course will teach you how to enhance your listening skills and provide you with tips on doing it. The course incorporates very helpful and simple lessons to follow and covers a wide range of topics, including numerous strategies and practice tests to develop your test-taking abilities and enhance your listening skills. There are more than 15 lectures in the course, and each listening audio is accompanied by a transcript. Also, the course includes a complimentary eBook worth $37.

Comprehensive Band 8 Speaking Preparation Course

IELTSMaterial has specifically developed a Comprehensive Band 8 Speaking preparation course for students who want to improve their speaking abilities. To enhance the speaking skills of the students in each section, it offers profound explanations of specific topics asked in each section of the Speaking exam, strategies and guidance, and 4+ hours of video lessons. Besides that, the course also provides numerous practice exercises with sample answers, topic-related vocabulary, and some practice tests to ameliorate your pronunciation skills and boost your confidence. Furthermore, the course includes a complimentary eBook worth $37.

Note: This platform also provides a comprehensive course facility to students who want to take a complete video course covering all four modules of the IELTS exam – Reading, Writing, Listening and Speaking for both IELTS General Training and Academic exam.

Live one-on-one learning sessions.

IELTSMaterial also provides instructor-led IELTS online learning sessions to students. It offers access to 30 hours of one-on-one personal instruction-led training sessions, 7 full-length timed mock tests, lots of learning activities and 250+ hours of self-study online learning material. You can also avail the demo class options if you are skeptical about the course and the trainers. Upon registration of the demo class, they provide you with a diagnostic test.

They conduct a feedback session based on your test performance, where the trainer discusses your strengths and weaknesses and shares vital insight on how to improve them. Besides live training sessions and learning material, the trainers also provide a plethora of practical exercises for you to develop your test-taking skills.

Key features

All resources of the IELTSMaterial are 100% online

Lifetime access to purchased courses

Surfeit practice exercises and full-length practice tests

Affordable price

Customized study plans

Accessible content

Easy to navigate website

Webinars and Newsletter feature

One-on-one live learning sessions

Free eBooks with respective courses

Free trial class with a diagnostic test facility

Overall Review

IELTSMaterial, apart from its courses and private tutoring option, offers a variety of free IELTS preparation content on its website. It provides a wide range of free tips, guidance, strategies and vocabulary lessons for both the General Training and Academic IELTS exam. Moreover, it also offers an abundance of free practice exercises, with sample band 8+ answers and full-length practice tests.

Also, it provides various techniques and lessons on how to approach different question types to help you get familiar with the test format and develop time management skills. Furthermore, it offers a free newsletter service on its website, which is delivered to your inbox once you fill in a form. In fact, if you purchase any course from the website, such as a video course or an eBook, you immediately get enroled in their newsletter service. Their newsletter incorporates IELTS updates, test-taking suggestions, approaches and various methods.

