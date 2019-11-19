Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

If I’m readily available on web, why will people watch me in theatres: Emraan

If I’m readily available on web, why will people watch me in theatres: Emraan
November 19
16:51 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Actor Emraan Hashmi says he wants to strike a balance between films and web, and says he hasn’t given much thought about working more on streaming platforms. This year, the actor made his digital debut with Netflix’s “Bard of Blood”.

Emraan played Indian intelligence agent Kabir Anand in the series, based on Bilal Siddiqi’s novel of the same name. “But as far as doing a lot of OTT, that’s something I haven’t given much thought. I am selective about it as you have to balance it out. If you’re so readily available on OTT platforms then why would someone come and see you in a cinema hall?” Emraan told PTI in an interview.

The 40-year-old actor said the second season of the espionage drama is currently in the scripting stage and it is the only show he is committed to on the digital medium.

“For me, ‘Bard’ was about exploring this worldwide audience with Netflix. I got a lot of offers for OTT platforms during that time. I get them even today. But I’ll only be committed to the second season, whenever it happens. It is still being written, I don’t know when it’s going to start.”

The show, backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, also featured Sobhita Dhulipala, Viineet Kumar, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat, among others. “Bard of Blood” was met with mixed reception upon its debut but Emraan said he is happy with the audience response.

“Where probably that bit of criticism came in… By design the show was made to cater to a certain audience and penetrate into the mass centres too. We were juggling with two things… But what we were setting out to do, we accomplished that.”

Despite a “few critics” who weren’t impressed with the series, the actor said he was flooded with texts and calls after people watched the series. “I get a lot of positive response when I go out and people say the show was amazing, that they binge-watched it. People I haven’t heard from in 10 years suddenly start messaging me saying they’re hooked.

“I take that as a sign of a hit show. There are a few critics who would shoot holes, but the audience doesn’t see it that way. A lot of people have liked it. They don’t sit down to find things in it. They enjoy the journey,” he added.

Emraan will next be seen in Jeethu Joseph’s “The Body”, featuring his “Bard of Blood” co-star Sobhita, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, among others.

The Hindi remake of the Spanish film of the same name, “The Body” is scheduled to be released on December 13. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will opening of Kartarpur Coridoor revive India-Pakistan ties?

  • No (75%, 173 Votes)
  • Yes (25%, 58 Votes)

Total Voters: 231

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @RepAndyBiggsAZ: Democrats also conveniently gloss over fact that, under @realDonaldTrump's administration, Ukraine received lethal mili…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 6:11 pm

Houston police honour fallen Indian-American ... - https://t.co/YbbSmLbjRJ Get your news featured use… https://t.co/uDbRCpVQxU
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 11:36 am

Pak resumes postal mail service with India: Pak media - https://t.co/UuMjnh49p5 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/dqFoKSBwZR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 11:31 am

#ITF rejects #Pakistan's appeal, nominates Nur-Sultan as venue for Davis Cup tie - https://t.co/RVjCFiOE7a Get you… https://t.co/gp7zOlKFIS
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 19, 2019, 11:27 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.