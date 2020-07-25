India Post News Paper

If you can’t protect Governor, what about law & order: Raj Guv to Gehlot

July 25
09:54 2020
NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to clarify his position on the law and order situation after the gherao of the Raj Bhavan here by Congress MLAs on Friday.

In a stern letter, Mishra posed several questions on Friday’s incidents to Gehlot and asked him to clarify his stance.

In the letter in Hindi addressed to Gehlot, Mishra said, “If you and your Home Ministry can’t protect the Governor, then what about the law and order in the state? What agency should be contacted for Governor’s security? I’ve never heard such statement from any CM. Is this not the beginning of a wrong trend where MLAs protest at Raj Bhawan?”

The statement that the Governor was referring to was issued by Gehlot where he said that if Raj Bhavan is gheraoed by the people of the state, it is not his responsibility. “Before I could discuss the matter with experts regarding the Assembly session, you have publicly said that if Raj Bhawan is ‘gheraoed’, it is not your responsibility,” Mishra said.

Mishra added that in his long political career, he has not heard any Chief Minister say such a thing. “I saw your statement on electronic media today in which you tried to give a political colour to the constitutional obligations and constitutional decisions, on account of which I am sad and hurt,” Mishra said.

“Once I receive a letter from you, I will have to take to take a decision keeping all constitutional obligations in mind and this right has been given to me by the Constitution,” Mishra said in the scathing letter.

